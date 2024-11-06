ANOTHER WIN! Bette Midler Deletes Her X Account After Implying She Will Drink Drano if Trump Wins

Bette Midler deleted her X account on Wednesday after she implied she would drink Drano if Trump won the presidential election.

Midler posted the meme to X on election eve.

The image was of the inside of a refrigerator and showed a bottle of Korbel champagne with a Post-It note saying “Kamala Wins” and a bottle of Drano with a note that said “Trump Wins.”

X users trolled Bette Midler.

Good morning @BetteMidler. Just wanted to check in on this. pic.twitter.com/nY6ZeQjwKi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 6, 2024

President Trump absolutely crushed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

Trump is projected to win 315 electoral votes and he also won the popular vote.

Oh my gosh. Bette Midler deleted her account. America is already healing. pic.twitter.com/KFtq3sMhZW — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 6, 2024

Bette Midler is not well.