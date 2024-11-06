BAD SIGN FOR KAMALA: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Already Complaining About the Electoral College (VIDEO)

You know that Democrats are worried about losing an election the moment they start complaining about the Electoral College system.

Over on MSNBC, far left host Lawrence O’Donnell is already there.

O’Donnell complains that because of the EC, voters in New York and California feel like their votes don’t count, which doesn’t even make sense.

Via the Western Lensman on Twitter/X:

MSNBC’s Laurence O’Donnell continues media attacks on the Electoral College: “An enormous force in voter suppression.”

“An apology to all of those states that we have not mentioned. It’s not our fault, it’s the Founding Fathers. They decided on this thing called the Electoral College, which, interestingly, no other country in the world decided to copy.”

“If you’re in California, if you’re in New York, and when you think about how enormous a force that can be in voter suppression, there may be nothing quite like it.”

“This Electoral College problem, is one that bedevils us in the 21st century as it never has before.”

The Electoral College exists precisely to prevent populous states like New York and California from deciding every election.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

