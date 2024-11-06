BAD SIGN FOR KAMALA: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Already Complaining About the Electoral College (VIDEO)

You know that Democrats are worried about losing an election the moment they start complaining about the Electoral College system.

Over on MSNBC, far left host Lawrence O’Donnell is already there.

O’Donnell complains that because of the EC, voters in New York and California feel like their votes don’t count, which doesn’t even make sense.

MSNBC’s Laurence O’Donnell continues media attacks on the Electoral College: “An enormous force in voter suppression.” “An apology to all of those states that we have not mentioned. It’s not our fault, it’s the Founding Fathers. They decided on this thing called the Electoral College, which, interestingly, no other country in the world decided to copy.” “If you’re in California, if you’re in New York, and when you think about how enormous a force that can be in voter suppression, there may be nothing quite like it.” “This Electoral College problem, is one that bedevils us in the 21st century as it never has before.”

The Electoral College exists precisely to prevent populous states like New York and California from deciding every election.