Arizona and Pennsylvania Ballot Registration Harvesting Update: Primary Far Left Group Behind the Scandal FieldCorps Received HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS from Democrat Political Committees

New details were released on Monday regarding the far-left organizations behind the fraudulent ballot registrations dumped in several counties in Pennsylvania and in Maricopa County in Arizona.

As reported earlier, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania city officials announced nine days ago that they were investigating a massive fraudulent voter registration operation involving thousands of fraudulent voter registrations. At least 2,500 ballot registrations were in question. 60% of the 2,500 registrations were found to be fraudulent.

Days later, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, announced that they were also investigating hundreds of fake ballot registrations that were turned in recently by a questionable voter registration group. Lancaster, Monroe and York Counties in Pennsylvania reported similar criminal acts and they are investigating.

At least two Pennsylvania counties reported that Field+Media Corps was behind the thousands of fraudulent registrations. The ballot registration harvesting group is based in Arizona.

The RNC released a statement on Friday regarding the growing fraudulent registration scandal in Pennsylvania. The RNC demanded a swift and thorough investigation into the alleged fraudulent registration scheme.

Pennsylvania authorities are investigating an alleged fraudulent voter registration scheme and named a radical leftist consulting group, Field+Media Corps, as the organization submitting fraudulent registration forms. These announced investigations raise serious questions: Who is funding these efforts? Is the group active in other states? Is there any connection to leftist dark money groups? These are serious allegations that deserve an immediate and robust investigation to determine if laws were broken. If so, those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

We now know that the Pennsylvania bogus registration group has ties to Arizona.

According to the far-left media outlet, Arizona Central, Maricopa County officials reported that 90,000 registration forms were turned in by a third-party group on the last day of voter registration (October 7) in the state. This tends to be a similar practice to other leftist registration harvesting groups – dumping thousands on state clerks around the cut off date for registering to vote.

According to the Arizona Republic, 40,000 of the registrations, or almost half of the total, were damaged or incomplete and could not be used.

Maricopa Spokesperson Taylor Kinnerup said many forms were dated weeks prior. Arizona state law mandates that third-party groups submit registration forms to election officials “within five days” of collecting the forms from voters. So this was another infraction by the group.

Maricopa County officials announced that many of the registrations were delivered in garbage bags when they were turned in to county officials.

Pennsylvania officials identified the group behind the bogus registrations as Field+Media Corps from Arizona. Field+Media Corps also goes by FieldCorps. This is common for fraudulent voter registration organizations to change their name slightly in the different areas where they are manufacturing registrations. We now know that the group’s CEO is also the vice mayor of Mesa, Arizona.

The CEO of Field+Media Corps is Francisco Heredia, a city councilman and vice mayor of Mesa, Ariz., in Maricopa County. Heredia previously served as the community relations manager in the Maricopa County recorder’s office and worked at the left-wing voting rights group Mi Familia Vota… …FieldCorps, the parent company of Field+Media Corps, received $200,000 from Mi Familia Vota in June. FieldCorps has worked with Democratic candidates and other left-wing groups.

FieldCorps has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from Democratic political committees since 2018!

For the record – We found the same thing happening in Michigan with GBI Strategies.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in 2023, the leftist group GBI Strategies was caught dumping thousands of fake ballot registrations into Michigan in 2020. GBI Strategies was funded by both the Biden Campaign and Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee.