ANOTHER VICTORY! RNC Wins Huge Lawsuit Against Milwaukee Election Commission Over Its Plan to Limit Poll Watchers

Another win!

The RNC sued the Milwaukee Election Commission on Monday to prevent the city from restricting poll watcher access.

Milwaukee planned to limit poll watchers on Election Day so the RNC filed a lawsuit and won.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday after the RNC found out that the people in charge of the polling sites were limiting poll watchers.

The RNC questioned the Milwaukee Election Commission’s executive director after learning about their plan to restrict access to polling sites.

“The Executive Director’s response was, ‘I am not able to provide a specific list of locations where we might need to limit observers to one person per party; however, it may occur anywhere the space, access, number of voters, and other prevailing circumstances would require it as a reasonable limitation,’” RNC lawyers wrote in the complaint, according to The Hill.

“At least five polling locations limited observers during in-person early voting, according to the complaint. The RNC claims that chief inspectors at the polling sites had no legal basis to limit the number of observers, asserting there is “ample space” for additional poll watchers to be present.” The Hill reported.

“When access is arbitrarily restricted to two persons, it opens the door to fraudulent claims of party affiliation so as to ‘freeze out’ one or the other major party,” the RNC lawyers argued, according to The Hill.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley celebrated the latest Wisconsin election integrity victory.

“Yesterday, we sued the Milwaukee Elections Commission to prevent the city from restricting poll watcher access.”

As a result of our lawsuit, we just got word that Milwaukee has affirmed that poll watchers will have full access to observe the voting process.