Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Congratulates Trump on “Extraordinary Political Comeback”

Billionaire founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has congratulated Trump on his “extraordinary political comeback.”

Bezos wrote in a post on X, “Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory.”

“No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing Donald Trump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love,” added Bezos.

Two weeks ago, Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, made headlines after he directed the left-leaning newspaper not to endorse any political candidate in the 2024 election, which sparked backlash among many liberal employees at the company.

CEO of Amazon Andy Jassy also congratulated Trump.

Jassy wrote, “Congratulations to President-elect Trump on a hard-fought victory.”

Per CNN:

This isn’t the first time Bezos has praised Trump.

In July, after President Trump was shot at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the billionaire posted on X, “Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.”