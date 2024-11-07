Alvin Bragg’s Witch Hunt Backfires: NY Judge Juan Merchan Considers Dropping Garbage Case Against Trump Following Landslide Election Win

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt against President Donald Trump may be on the verge of collapse.

Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over the case, is reportedly reconsidering the conviction following Trump’s decisive victory in the recent presidential election.

Back in April 2023, DA Bragg indicted Trump on 34 felony counts related to alleged ‘hush payments’ to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

These charges, which should have been classified as mere misdemeanors, were escalated to felonies in a bid to skirt the statute of limitations—a move that reeks of desperation and manipulation by the Democrat machinery.

Far-left Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act in May 2022.

The now-expired act provided a one-year “lookback window” for victims of sexual misconduct in New York. This window ran from November 24, 2022, until November 24, 2023.

During this period, the Act lifted the state’s statute of limitations, allowing adult survivors of sexual assault to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred.

Brooklyn’s Democrat State Senator Kevin Parker, who had previously voted in favor of the Adult Survivors Act, even called the Act unconstitutional after facing a sexual assault case filed against him.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen, who the media and prosecutors falsely labeled his “fixer,” in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The jury deliberations began on Wednesday after “highly conflicted” Judge Merchan, whose daughter has received MILLIONS of dollars consulting the Democrats who want to take down Trump, instructed them to choose among the three predicate crimes Trump supposedly committed.

In a shocking twist that defies the principles of American jurisprudence, Judge Merchan instructed the jurors that they do not need to reach a unanimous decision on the specific “unlawful means” that Trump is accused of in the case. They just have to sense that he is guilty. This goes against all common law in US history.

Instead, the jury was given the liberty to select from three main options, effectively turning the process into a choose-your-own-adventure game of legal implications.

Violations of federal election law (which no one in that courtroom is familiar with, and the judge specifically prevents Brad Smith from testifying about); The falsification of business records; and Tax violations

This, of course, is completely unconstitutional.

President Trump was tried by a jury in a city that voted 87% for Joe Biden. The jury members all admitted to reading The New York Times and watching MSNBC for their news.

The jury returned a verdict in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial on Thursday: Guilty on all 34 counts!

Judge Merchan salutes the jury. “Merchan to jurors: I really admire your dedication and hard work. You worked very hard and gave this matter the attention it deserves.”

Now, with Trump’s recent electoral triumph, his legal team is pushing for the convictions to be overturned.

They argue that the presidential election results reflect the will of the American people and that Trump, as President-elect, should not be subjected to vindictive legal assault by state actors.

Judge Merchan has until November 12th to make a decision on whether to dismiss the convictions based on arguments of presidential immunity and the broader implications of a recent Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

