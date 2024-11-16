ABC News Reportedly ‘Desperate’ to Add a Pro-Trump Voice to ‘The View’

Now that the election is over and Trump won not only the Electoral College but also the popular vote, the folks at ABC News are finally realizing that the ladies of ‘The View’ are not representative of the American electorate.

Higher ups at the network apparently want to add a conservative pro-Trump voice to the show, but who would do this?

Any real conservative (not a Trump-hating Republican) would be instantly frozen out by the co-hosts. Do you think Whoopi and Joy Behar would allow a pro-Trump voice to speak?

RedState reports:

The Trump Derangement Syndrome-riddled ladies — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sonny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and the rest of the Trump-hating cast have spewed venomous bile against the former president and his followers for years. That’s in addition to parroting outrageous nonsense that a second Trump presidency would bring about the end of democracy, presidential elections, and women’s rights, while ushering in internment camps for Trump’s “enemies” and other such bilge. An unnamed source told The New York Post (emphasis, mine): Everyone on ‘The View’ endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America. For a show about different perspectives, ‘The View’ doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump; ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic. Wait. They don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic? Should we tell them? Yo, ABC. That ship sailed a long time ago. Do you clowns really think Trump supporters and other conservatives will suddenly fire up “The View” — instead of avoiding it like the plague — because you’re now bleeding viewership, and are desperate to pretend to be fair and balanced? Please. It gets better. And by “better,” I mean even more hilarious. A second source told the NY Post that an expected, network-wide reshuffle comes after execs were caught “flat-footed” by Trump’s win, and the pro-Trump sentiment in the country. #ProTip: That’s what happens when you live in a TDS-riddled bubble with the likes of Whoopi, Behar, and Hostin.

Who on the right would want the job?

Wanted: Sacrificial lamb to be slaughtered publicly 5 days a week in a 4 on 1 fight while no one on staff will ever talk with you. Pays well. https://t.co/VAgIIVtnOY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 14, 2024

Cancelling ‘The View’ might be a better plan.