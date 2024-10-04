WATCH: Yazidi Woman Kidnapped By ISIS When She Was 11 and Rescued By IDF in Gaza Is Reunited with Her Family (VIDEO)

Fawzia Amin Sido was only 11 years old when she was kidnapped in 2014 by ISIS and subsequently trafficked to different locations in several countries.

On Thursday, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sido’s rescue from Gaza, where she had been held captive by Hamas for years.

Israel’s foreign ministry said Sido was taken from her family during ISIS attacks on Yazidi communities in Iraq in 2014 and sold off to a Gazan man who was visiting Iraq at the time.

Reporter Yoseph Haddad shared that Fawzi was subsequently forced to marry the man she was sold to and prevented from having any contact with her family.

IDF shared on X, “After more than a decade in captivity in Gasa, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman held by a Hamas terrorist affiliated with ISIS was rescued and returned to her family in Iraq.”

“In an operation coordinated by the IDF and led by @cogatonline @USEmbassyJLM and other international actors, Fawzia Amin Sido was freed from captivity and returned home to Iraq.”

“At 11-years-old, Fawzia was trafficked by ISIS to a Hamas terrorist in Gaza, who was presumably killed during IDF strikes. She fled to a hideout in which she was rescued in a secret mission through the Kerem Shalom Crossing.”

“This is further proof of the connection between Hamas and ISIS, as well as the crimes against humanity committed by the terrorist organization in Gaza.”

Here is video of her reunion with her family – via Yaakov Appelbaum.

“We will continue to act to dismantle the Hamas-ISIS terrorist organization and free all hostages in Hamas captivity.”

Watch her emotional reunion with her family:

After over a decade in captivity in Gaza , the @IDF, @cogatonline, @USEmbassyJLM, and others rescued 21-year-old Yazidi Fawzia Amin Sido from a Hamas-affiliated ISIS terrorist in a special operation. Fawzia is now home with her family in Iraq.pic.twitter.com/DGwpR4s4YA — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 3, 2024

Remember, the monsters that kidnapped a child and trafficked her for more than a decade are the people that agitators on college campuses, and Democrats protest in support of.