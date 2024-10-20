WTH? Kamala Harris Sounds Blitzed at Campaign Rally in Atlanta with Usher (VIDEO)

by
Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia

Is Kamala drunk again?

Kamala Harris can’t draw a crowd on her own so she brought in singer Usher to help her out in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

Usher took the stage before Kamala Harris arrived to the Lakewood Amphitheater.

WATCH:

Harris was visibly exhausted in Detroit earlier on Saturday.

She didn’t sound or look well.

After only 6 minutes and 36 seconds on stage in Detroit, Harris took off and traveled to Atlanta to be on stage with Usher.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris was out of her mind during her campaign remarks in Atlanta.

Was she boozing on the plane ride over to Atlanta?

WATCH:

Kamala Harris broke out her fake accent in Atlanta.

WATCH:

We can’t handle four more years of this shrill cackle.

WATCH:

