WTH? Kamala Harris Sounds Blitzed at Campaign Rally in Atlanta with Usher (VIDEO)

Is Kamala drunk again?

Kamala Harris can’t draw a crowd on her own so she brought in singer Usher to help her out in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

Usher took the stage before Kamala Harris arrived to the Lakewood Amphitheater.

Audience: We love you Usher! Usher: I love you more, but I love Kamala Harris even more. pic.twitter.com/GujxB7Qxwz — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 19, 2024

Harris was visibly exhausted in Detroit earlier on Saturday.

She didn’t sound or look well.

After only 6 minutes and 36 seconds on stage in Detroit, Harris took off and traveled to Atlanta to be on stage with Usher.

Kamala Harris was on stage in Detroit today for a grand total of 6 minutes, 36 seconds. Recording artist Lizzo was with her and for some reason did not perform any music. Some event that was. Trump did an hour and 27 minutes in Detroit last night, btw.pic.twitter.com/2vtW86rWC1 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 19, 2024

Kamala Harris was out of her mind during her campaign remarks in Atlanta.

Was she boozing on the plane ride over to Atlanta?

Kamala's handlers know this line is violently cringe, but they're afraid to tell her for fear she'll viciously berate them — which she has a history of doing. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/zFqhGpafwH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

Kamala Harris broke out her fake accent in Atlanta.

Kamala brings back her fake accent in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/GbRPbzaSrc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

We can’t handle four more years of this shrill cackle.

