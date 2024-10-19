WTH: Kamala Harris Begins Screaming and Flailing Around Stage While Speaking in Detroit – “Is She Drunk?”

Kamala Harris speaks to voters in Detroit, MI – October 18, 2024

Kamala Harris, speaking in Detroit on Friday had another crazy outburst on stage, where she screamed, cackled, and whipped around the stage, leading some to question whether she was drinking.

In the clip below, Harris begins screaming, clapping, and cackling as she throws her finger around the air and leans into her fake black accent. It is not clear why anybody would want this crazy woman leading our country.

Harris: Shout your own name for a minute. That’s what I’m talking about because it’s about you! It’s about your family! That’s what I’m talking about!

The Trump campaign’s War Room account on X posted the video, asking “Is she drunk?”

Teetotaling Arizona State Representative Wendy Rogers also took note of her potential inebriation, highlighting the post with a shifty eyes emoji.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, rumors have circulated that Harris has a “serious drinking problem.” This would explain some of her many bizzarre rants and slurred speech during campaign appearances.

Even far-left Saturday Night Live roasted Harris in a recent skit where Maya Rudolph, playing Kamala, drinks while watching the Vice Presidential debate. Becoming increasingly stressed about Tim Walz’s performance, the actress says, “I kind of wish I had picked Josh right now,” in reference to the wine brand instead of potential running mate Josh Shapiro.

Here are a few more clips of Kamala Harris speaking where she appears to be hammered:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

