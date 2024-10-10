WTH? Detroit Free Press Shares Disgusting Photo of Naked Trump Sculpture In Detroit That Looks Like He’s Being Hanged—Headline Says Sculpture is “Sparking Laughter”

With support for President Trump skyrocketing with black voters, Democrats and their allies in the media are not about to sit back and allow the popular Republican Party Presidential candidate, Donald J. Trump, come to Michigan’s largest city with a 77.8% black population and give a speech at the Detroit Economic Club that would expose the truth about how they’ve lied to them and for decades, have made false promises in exchange for votes.

The tide is turning, and President Trump is gaining support from the black community like no other Republican presidential candidate before him.

IT’S HAPPENING! Black leftist says Trump support is soaring among Black voters at historic levels Watch this black American male explain how he voted against Trump in 2016 and 2020, but won’t be making the same mistake again. “I have heard more from black people that they’re not willing to just cave & vote for the Democrat party for the first time around” pic.twitter.com/PeBhQ8b9yJ — George (@BehizyTweets) September 6, 2023

BLACKS FOR TRUMP is absolutely exploding in growth right now since they have literally done everything to Donald Trump including trying to assassinate him now. This black man who voted against Trump in 2016 and 2020 is now voting for Trump!pic.twitter.com/avbFTZyI0j — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) July 14, 2024

With less than one month before the November 5 election and the fear that black Americans are coming out in support of Trump en masse, Michigan citizens have been expecting the Democratic Party mainstream media to ratchet up the partisan reporting against President Trump and his supporters—–but no one could have imagined the formerly respected Detroit Free Press would stoop this low…

Only hours ago, in advance of his speech to the powerful Detroit Economic Club, the Detroit Free Press published a grotesque photo of a massive naked sculpture of President Trump, who appears to be hanging from his neck in Detroit.

The headline that accompanied the photo claims the sculpture of Trump hanging naked in Detroit is “sparking laughter.”

Under the headline, the Detroit Free Press writes, “The sculpture is reportedly part of a “Crooked and Obscene Tour.” The Detroit Free Press explains, “What that means is open to interpretation, but part of the statue’s anatomy is quite curved.”

WHAT??!!!

Gannett owns Michigan’s top two publications, the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News. The leftist publishing company also owns the USA Today rag, which has a long history of bashing President Trump and other conservatives.

This isn’t the first time a Gannett-owned publication has sparked outrage among Americans.

In 2012, the Journal News, a Gannett-owned newspaper in Westchester, NY, published an interactive map that pinpointed the addresses and names of licensed gun owners in Westchester and Rockland Counties.

The Business Insider had this to say about the gun map that identifies gun owners, including the doxing of the residences of law enforcement officers and prosecutors, potentially placing them and their families in grave danger.

The gun permits are already public records. And the convenient map makes it easier for people to determine whether which houses and people in their neighborhoods are “armed” and which aren’t.

In addition to publishing the names and addresses of gun owners, the Gannett-owned publication also filed FOIAs to request more information on the permit holders, including how many guns they own and what type.

It’s a rhetorical question, of course, but we’re wondering if the Detroit Free Press would have made the same decision to feature a photo of a massive naked Kamala Harris hanging by her neck in Detroit? Would they have used the same headline, saying the nude sculpture of Kamala Harris, hanging by her neck in Detroit was “sparking laughter?”

When President Trump arrives at the Detroit Economic Club, he will also have the pleasure of looking into the front row to see Michigan’s crooked SOS, Jocelyn Benson, and one of his biggest critics, Rep. Debbie Dingell, sitting in reserved seats in the front row.

Democrat SOS Jocelyn Benson recently lost her 10th lawsuit as she continues to ignore election law or refuse to take the appropriate measures to secure Michigan’s elections.

Yesterday, the MIGOP and RNC joined together in yet another lawsuit against Jocelyn Benson, this time to correct her guidance to clerks that says overseas or UOCAVA voters don’t have to prove they ever lived in Michigan to vote in Michigan’s general election.