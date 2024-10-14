When a Woman in the Crowd Screams, JD Vance Immediately Runs Toward the Sound of Trouble Before Cracking a Joke About Kamala

Once a Marine, always a Marine.

During a recent town hall with JD Vance in North Carolina, a woman in the audience in the stands behind the VP candidate suddenly let out a scream.

Vance immediately jumped up and ran toward the sound of trouble and then made sure she was ok.

“You okay, Ma’am?”

Vance then broke the tension by cracking a joke about Kamala Harris.

“Kamala Harris built this platform behind us.”

Watch:

It is hard to imagine Tim Walz running toward trouble.