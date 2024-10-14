When a Woman in the Crowd Screams, JD Vance Immediately Runs Toward the Sound of Trouble Before Cracking a Joke About Kamala

Once a Marine, always a Marine.

During a recent town hall with JD Vance in North Carolina, a woman in the audience in the stands behind the VP candidate suddenly let out a scream.

Vance immediately jumped up and ran toward the sound of trouble and then made sure she was ok.

“You okay, Ma’am?”

JD Vance immediately runs toward the sound of trouble.

Vance then broke the tension by cracking a joke about Kamala Harris.

“Kamala Harris built this platform behind us.” 

Watch:

It is hard to imagine Tim Walz running toward trouble.

