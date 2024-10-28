“We Have Microphones Listening to Everything!” Oh Sh*t!” – Kamala Harris Caught on Hot Mic Admitting She’s Struggling with Male Voters (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is drinking again.

Kamala Harris and Michigan’s wicked Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer got caught on a hot mic talking about Harris’s vulnerabilities

Gretchen Whitmer and Kamala Harris stopped at Trak Houz Bar & Grill for a couple of beers on Saturday after Harris’s Kalamazoo, Michigan rally.

Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge she is struggling with male voters before she realized there were microphones nearby picking up her private conversation.

Young men – especially black and Latino men – are rejecting Harris and voting for Trump.

“A GenForward survey released this week found that nearly a quarter of young Black men say they are backing Trump, while 44 percent of young Latino men said the same.” – The Hill reported.

“We need to move ground among men,” Kamala Harris said to Gretchen Whitmer before noticing the microphones.

“Oh, we have microphones listening to everything! I didn’t realize that!” Kamala Harris said.

“Okay, well, so now you tell us! We just told all the family secrets! Oh shit!” Kamala Harris said cackling.

Harris then turned to Gretchen Whitmer and said, “Anyway, good to see you!”

