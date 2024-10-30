“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Brian “Skooter” Jackson

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and co-Host Edward Badalian have released a new episode of the “We Are Good Men” podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode features J6 political prisoner Brian “Skooter” Jackson.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

In December, Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He was released from prison on September 30.

In September, for four minutes inside the Capital, co-host Edward Badalian was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and fines. Edward was released in September.

We Are Good Men lets J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

In this episode, Mellis and Badalian speak with former J6 political prisoner Brian “Skooter” Jackson.

Their conversation shares Skooter’s humble upbringing, love of motorcycles, and his large and diverse family and group of friends.

They share, “Being one of the most misrepresented J6ers we allow Skooter to address the controversies surrounding his previous life as a gang member in the notorious Texas prison system. Being a reformed gang member, we dive into his life after prison and learn a lot about how cherished he is by those who know him, including his diverse group of friends and being best man at the wedding of his Black ‘brother'”.

“Brian proves to be a great communicator who enjoys building bridges and improving himself and the world around him every day. Having such a wide-ranging past from darkness to light gives Skooter the wisdom we all hope to utilize in order to achieve a better society.”

“This interview will surprise you with Skooter’s candor and insight. The positive outlook he has been able to hold is nothing short of miraculous, considering all of the hardships and slander he has endured. I am sure you will enjoy this video.”

Watch: