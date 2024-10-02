WAYNE ROOT: JD Vance Did Fantastic. Landslide Winner. But…Why Were None of the Most Important Issues or Questions in America Asked in This Debate?

By Wayne Allyn Root

Let’s start with the obvious. I thought JD did great. He was a master debater, but with “Midwest Nice.” He killed “Tampon Tim” with kindness. A fantastic victory for Trump/Vance.

That’s why I urged President Trump to pick JD Vance for VP right here on The Gateway Pundit way back on June 17th. See:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/wayne-root-my-prediction-choice-trumps-vice-president/

JD was my choice because he’s a brilliant Yale Law School-educated orator and debater, and the perfect choice to win the all-important Midwest battleground states.

Last night JD proved my choice was the correct one.

I also wrote here on The Gateway Pundit about what a terrible choice Kamala made with her VP, Tim Walz. She blew it by not picking Josh Shapiro, the Governor of Pennsylvania. I reported that the best choice was cancelled out because the Democrat Party is filled with Jew haters. They just couldn’t pick a Jew without a revolt.

Last night proved I was right about Walz. He might be the worst VP pick in history.

But JD Vance’s landslide victory over Tampon Tim is not the big story. The biggest story from last night is that the biased-liberal media (and their debate moderators) refuses to discuss, or debate the biggest stories in America. The stories that really matter to most Americans. Stories that are life and death for middle class and working-class Americans.

They were left out of the debate because they are all losers for Democrats.

Republicans keep fighting these debates on enemy territory. All our games are road games, with the deck stacked against us. The questions are all intended to help only Democrat candidates, and appeal to only Democrat voters.

Take last night. Most of the debate time was spent on abortion, child care, and asking why Trump won’t admit he lost the 2020 election. Those are certainly important issues- to Democrats.

But what about the tragedy of Hurricane Helene?

This is “Kamala’s Hurricane Katrina.” Remember when Katrina struck New Orleans? The media destroyed Republican President Bush for botching the response. They showed scenes of destruction and black people suffering.

Well Kamala and this administration just badly botched the response to Hurricane Helene. Americans are suffering. Their lives have been destroyed. This administration has abandoned them. It’s happening right now. Yet no question was asked about how Democrats have mishandled the response.

More importantly, there is a pattern here.

Democrats mishandled the tragic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio…and the tragic overwhelming of Springfield, Ohio and Aurora, Colorado by illegals…and the tragic fire in Maui, Hawaii. And don’t forget the worst retreat in US military history in Afghanistan.

Kamala is incompetent. This administration is incompetent. They’ve abandoned America. They’ve left behind these communities in need. No one is in charge. Americans are suffering. But all we care about is spending money on illegal aliens. But no one thought to ask about that?

No one thought to say, “Why are you abandoning the people of North Carolina, just like you abandoned East Palestine, and Springfield, and Maui? Just like you left behind Americans in Afghanistan.”

No one thought to ask about the Port Strike?

It just started the morning of the debate. Isn’t this big news? This port strike threatens to cripple our entire economy. It’s costing $9 billion a day. Store shelves will be bare. How will Americans find food? How will businesses like restaurants, car dealers, furniture stores and clothing stores get their inventory? Inflation will explode. And this strike threatens to cripple Christmas shopping season. Isn’t Kamala and this administration responsible? Yet not one mention during the debate?

How about World War 3 fast approaching? That’s not worth a mention?

The world was at peace under Trump. Now Putin is changing his rules of nuclear engagement. He’s close to nuking Ukraine, or NATO countries. WW3 could start any day in Ukraine…the Middle East…or with China invading Taiwan. This all happened under Kamala’s watch. Yet no mention during the debate?

And here’s the biggest story of all…also hot off the presses, fresh on everyone’s minds…

ICE just reported we’ve let in 662,000 convicted criminals at the border- including tens of thousands of convicted murderers, rapists, kidnappers and drug felons. Why did we let them in? Is this the “compassion” Tim Walz was speaking of last night?

This isn’t compassion. It’s national suicide.

Shouldn’t someone have asked about Kamala being “Border Czar” while we let in 662,000 illegal alien CONVICTED criminals? And shouldn’t someone have asked how many American citizens have been raped, assaulted, robbed and murdered by these illegal criminals?

How about we actually bring up the names of some of these women, instead of just allowing Democrats to name one woman in all of America who died because abortion wasn’t available? There are thousands of Americans dead, or raped, or assaulted at the hands of illegal aliens. Humanize them by bringing up their names!

How about the money Kamala is spending on illegal alien invaders? And the costs for welfare, food stamps, housing, free phones, police, courts, lawyers, prison cells for all these illegal criminals. Someone should ask if we should instead be spending this money on American citizens…on homeless vets…on crumbling infrastructure…or perhaps on the victims of tragedy in North Carolina, East Palestine, Springfield, or Maui?

The question of the night that was never asked- “Why do we have hundreds of billions of dollars for foreign invaders- but nothing to spare to help Americans?”

And why not ask, “Does anyone think these millions of military-age males with gang tattoos on their faces, from MS-13…and Venezuela…and Haiti…and Hamas and Hezbollah…are here to get “a better life”…or are they here to rape, rob, murder and takeover the United States from within?”

Those are the questions important to Americans that were never asked at either debate. No one is asking… and no one is answering….and no one is ringing alarm bells.

While our nation is being destroyed.

