WATCH: Trump Blasts Harris for Being at a ‘Dance Party With Beyonce’ as Israel Struck Iran

by

Former President Donald Trump blasted Beyonce for being at a “dance party with Beyonce” as Israel struck Iran.

On Friday night, Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan, and Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally with Beyonce in Houston, Texas.

The Harris campaign posted a doctored clip of Trump’s speech on X and wrote, “Trump attacks Beyoncé for being at an event with Vice President Harris.”

Trump’s campaign quickly fired back, writing:

You liars doctored the clip.

Here’s what he said: “Tonight, the Middle East is a tinderbox. It’s ready to explode. People are being killed… Nobody is in charge. Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce.”

The campaign included a longer clip of Trump’s statement.

On Friday evening, which was shortly after 2 a.m. in the Middle East, Israel began retaliatory strikes on Iran.

Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month. Nobody was hurt or killed in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that there would be a response.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.