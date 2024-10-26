WATCH: Trump Blasts Harris for Being at a ‘Dance Party With Beyonce’ as Israel Struck Iran

Former President Donald Trump blasted Beyonce for being at a “dance party with Beyonce” as Israel struck Iran.

On Friday night, Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Traverse City, Michigan, and Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally with Beyonce in Houston, Texas.

The Harris campaign posted a doctored clip of Trump’s speech on X and wrote, “Trump attacks Beyoncé for being at an event with Vice President Harris.”

Trump’s campaign quickly fired back, writing:

You liars doctored the clip. Here’s what he said: “Tonight, the Middle East is a tinderbox. It’s ready to explode. People are being killed… Nobody is in charge. Joe Biden is asleep, and Kamala is at a dance party with Beyonce.”

The campaign included a longer clip of Trump’s statement.

On Friday evening, which was shortly after 2 a.m. in the Middle East, Israel began retaliatory strikes on Iran.

Iran fired approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel earlier this month. Nobody was hurt or killed in the attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that there would be a response.