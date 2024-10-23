WATCH: President Trump Rips Barack Obama to Shreds After Divider-In-Chief Mocks Him with a Series of Cruel Remarks

Barack Obama’s jealous obsession over President Trump was on full display yesterday during a Kamala Harris campaign event in Wisconsin.

As ABC News reported, the former president and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, supposedly focused on trying to push Democrats to vote early. But Obama also had other thoughts on his mind.

Over the past several days, Obama has made a series of nasty remarks toward Trump as the 45th President has taken the lead in several swing states. Obama continued this tactic almost immediately into his speech Tuesday, primarily focusing on Trump daring to go back to his roots as a highly successful businessman.

“When he’s not complaining he’s trying to sell you stuff,” Obama said as the crowd erupted in laughter. “Who does that?”

“I mean, who is hawking merch when they’re running for president?” he continued. “He’s trying to sell you golden sneakers. He’s trying to sell you a $100,000 watch. Says it’s made in Switzerland, but nobody really knows.”

“My favorite is the Trump Bible,” Obama added with a laugh. “He’s Mr. Tough Guy on China, except when he can make a few bucks.”

“You cannot make this stuff up. If some of this stuff happened on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ you’d be like, ‘All right, that’s going too far. That didn’t really happen.’ But it did.”

Trump later responded to these despicable jokes during a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina with his trademark fire. He referred to Obama as “a real jerk” and correctly ripped him as a “divider” who couldn’t care less about America.

The 45th President then roasted Obama for what happened the last time he campaigned for an opponent of his.

“I think he’s a real jerk because I’ve watched him campaign over the last couple of days,” Trump told his fans. “Over the last couple of days I’ve watched him campaign. What a divider he is. He divides this country. He couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people.”

“He’s trying to campaign because she’s (Harris) is incapable of campaigning,” Trump continued. “You know who he helped? Hillary Clinton! How did that work out?”

WATCH:

Trump continued to mock Obama for not wanting to campaign for Harris, saying he looked exhausted while doing so. He then took at the graying politician’s age.

“The reason they’re bringing him out — because he doesn’t even want to do it. I think he’s exhausted,” Trump stated. “I watched him talk and I think the guy’s exhausted.”

“I never say guys are looking old, but he’s looking a little bit older isn’t he?” he added. “You know? Nothing wrong with that. But he’s exhausted.”