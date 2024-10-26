WATCH: President Trump Reveals the “Biggest Mistake” He Made in Office During His Historic Interview with Joe Rogan

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump traveled to Austin, Texas to appear on Joe Rogan’s top-rated podcast for a three-hour interview.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Trump discussed several topics including UFOs, murder plots, and the 2024 presidential election. He also showed welcome transparency and humility as he revealed his “biggest mistake” during his first term in office.

Trump told Rogan that he regretted picking individuals who did not have his back as president and held values contrary to his America-First principles.

“The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people who shouldn’t have been picked,” Trump said.

When Rogan asked if this included neocons, Trump stated: “Yeah, neocons, or bad people, or disloyal people.”

Throughout his first term in office, Trump was constantly sandbagged by Deep State officials and acolytes, especially when he tried to withdraw American troops from the Middle East. These lowlifes also knifed him in the back during both of his disgraceful impeachments.

And these individuals are now in an outright panic as Trump potentially nears another return to the White House.

The Gateway Pundit reported this week that Trump’s former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, falsely claimed that Trump praised Adolf Hitler.

This was a part of a libelous piece authored by The Atlantic’s far-left, Trump-hating editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.

What makes this lie more disgusting is that Trump’s eldest daughter is Jewish, he was a true friend to Israel, and he has several other deep ties to the Jewish community.

Disgraced former national security advisor and uber-neocon John Bolton also took a few nasty shots at the 45th President this week in an interview with the Daily Beast. He called Trump “too stupid to be a fascist” while slamming Trump’s behavior while in office.

Trump’s admission that there were too many disloyal people like Bolton and Kelly in his last administration should make MAGA fans happy. As Trump strives to implement needed policies to save our country once more, we can count on far fewer leaks to the corporate media and much smoother operation.