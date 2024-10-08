WATCH: O’Keefe Media Group Hidden Camera Footage Reveals Mexican Army Assisting Illegal Migrants Crossing Border

O’Keefe Media Group released undercover footage revealing the Mexican army is assisting illegal migrants to cross the border in California.

“We search and rescue people at the border… We make sure they don’t cross,” says 20-year-old Jose Luis Anteno, a member of the Mexican Army, as he shares his role in preventing migrants from crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border. “We haven’t seen any movement,” Anteno claims, insisting the Mexican Army’s role is to stop migrants from crossing.

“O’Keefe Media Group’s hidden cameras tell a different story; Footage reveals a Mexican Army vehicle at the same location OMG encountered Anteno the previous day, helping migrants cross the border, directly contradicting his claims,” James O’Keefe said.

The next day, O’Keefe Media Group observed a vehicle parked at the Mexican Army patrol base right where Jose Luis Ateno was.

“They were actively assisting the illegal migrants move over the wall and helping them get across,” James said.

James O’Keefe last month announced his new film on the migrant industrial complex dubbed “Line in the Sand” premieres October 10th on the Tucker Carlson Network.

“Undercover journalist James O’Keefe goes to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex using hidden cameras and raw testimonials. O’Keefe reveals the shocking reality of the U.S. border crisis like never before: Mexican freight trains, cartel tunnels, and U.S. funded child detention camps. Watch this gripping exposé of a corrupted system that demands change,” O’Keefe Media Group said.

