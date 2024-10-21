WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Greenville, North Carolina – Begins at 3 PM ET

by

President Trump is holding a rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Monday at 3 PM ET.

Trump toured hurricane damage in Asheville, North Carolina earlier Monday then headed over to Greenville for a rally.

Greenville rallygoers lined up hours before Trump’s event began.

“Every one is having so much fun here!” a rallygoer told RAV.

Watch live on RSBN:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

Cristina Laila

 

