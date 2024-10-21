WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Greenville, North Carolina – Begins at 3 PM ET

President Trump is holding a rally in Greenville, North Carolina on Monday at 3 PM ET.

Trump toured hurricane damage in Asheville, North Carolina earlier Monday then headed over to Greenville for a rally.

Greenville rallygoers lined up hours before Trump’s event began.

“Every one is having so much fun here!” a rallygoer told RAV.

Patrick O'Donnell (Sarge) tells @davezere "Every one is having so much fun here!", and watch David's other great interviews with rally goers at President @realDonaldTrump's #MAGA rally in Greenville, NC. JOINLIVE!https://t.co/ibSwm9Vnc2 pic.twitter.com/06EA9PZVXB — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 21, 2024

