WATCH LIVE: Trump Endorsed Arizona Senate Nominee Kari Lake Debates Cartel Controlled Democrat Ruben Gallego

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake is debating her opponent, Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego, tonight in what’s expected to be a knockout on Ruben Gallego’s open border policies and connections to the cartel.

Early mail-in ballots were also mailed out to voters across the state today.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ruben Gallego previously refused to show up during the first Senate debate last week before the ballots in Arizona went out and Arizona early voting officially began.

Gallego may have some tough questions to face tonight about his scandalous family ties, including his convicted drug trafficking father, as well as his radical pro-drug trafficker open borders policies.

In Congress, Gallego has voted against increasing penalties for illegal immigrants who reentered the United States multiple times, voted against removing “gang members, national security threats, and other public safety threats from our country to keep our families, our communities, and our Nation safe,” voted against Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the Southern Border, and voted against the Secure the Border Act in 2023.

The policies he's voted for include the Safeguarding Sanctuary Cities Act of 2017, which he cosponsored, giving $1,200 to illegals with the HEROS Act, urging Biden to end Trump’s Title 42 COVID-19 illegal immigration restrictions, and imposing "limitations on the President’s authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the United States” with HR 1333.

"Tonight, It's time to introduce the real Ruben Gallego to Arizona," said Kari Lake in a pre-debate X post.

Arizonans know and trust me. Unfortunately, because the media refuses to cover his disastrous record, many Arizonans don’t know the truth about my opponent. Tonight, It's time to introduce the real Ruben Gallego to Arizona.https://t.co/Nc4tCQc5WL pic.twitter.com/cQyQWBs1hi — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 9, 2024

Lake also teased her plan to slam Gallego on his voting record tonight while speaking on Wednesday to a crowd in Mesa, Arizona, just hours before taking the debate stage. "His record is a mile deep, and it's very, very ugly. So tonight, we're going to talk a little bit about that record," said Lake.

The debate begins at 6 pm MST/ 9 pm EDT.

