WATCH LIVE: TGP’s Cara Castronuova, Jordan Conradson and George Santos to Cover the Trump Madison Square Garden Rally Live on Sunday – Live Feed Starting at 11 AM ET

President Donald Trump announced last week that he will hold a MASSIVE rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 5:00 PM EDT.

According to the Trump Campaign, 50,000 have signed up to attend this historic rally in New York City!

Former US Rep. George Santos, along with Cara Castronuova and Jordan Conradson, will broadcast live outside Madison Square Garden.

The event is set to be one of the largest political gatherings in the city’s recent history, with Trump addressing thousands of supporters in the 19,500-seat arena, known as the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

This announcement follows a statement earlier this year from Trump during his interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News, where he revealed plans for rallies in the South Bronx and at Madison Square Garden. Now, the historic event is officially on the calendar.