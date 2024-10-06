Watch Live: President Trump Rally in Juneau, WI at 3:00 PM ET

Fresh off his historic return to Butler, PA, President Trump is traveling to Wisconsin for a rally on Sunday in Juneau beginning at 3:00 pm ET.

A recent Trafalgar Group poll shows Trump with a narrow lead over Harris in the Badger State, 47.1% to 46%.

Rallygoers began lining up hours before the President was scheduled to speak.

WISCONSIN IS TRUMP COUNTRY! Check out this line video at President Trump's rally in Juneau

Two Latino attendees spoke with Right Side Broadcasting and shared why he and his parents will be supporting Donald Trump in November.

Benjamin Mendez shared, “A lot of people don’t see it, but I think we’re a step closer to success or, per se, to change, if people, you would say ‘minorities’ get together open their eyes and see the reality of what’s going on. It’s been an awful lot of lies the last 20, 30 years.”

“Focus on America, please. America is first and this is why we’re here.”

Two Latino Trump backers going to today's rally in Juneau, Wisconsin spoke with RSBN about their support for Trump. The young man said that their parents, originally from Mexico, also support Trump. He also talked about immigration. The young woman said that she likes that…

On Thursday, Kamala Harris trotted out has-been faux conservative Liz Cheney, who joined her on the campaign trail in Wisconsin.

Both Liz and her father, Dick, have endorsed the Democratic ticket in November.

Liz joined Harris on stage at a rally in Ripon, Wisconsin, as Harris gushed about the “profound honor” of receiving the Cheney seal of approval.