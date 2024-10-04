WATCH LIVE: President Trump Hosts Town Hall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

President Trump is speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina tonight during a Town Hall event where he will take questions directly from the audience.

This event comes hours after President Trump received a briefing and held a press conference on the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Evans, Georgia earlier on Friday.

Tomorrow, as The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to finish his July 13 speech, which was abruptly interrupted by an attempt on his life. President Trump will be joined by the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the shooting while protecting his family, various members of Congress and candidates for Congress, and Elon Musk.

Register for tickets to President Trump's historic Butler, Pennsylvania rally HERE!

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a Town Hall on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:00PM EDT in Fayetteville, North Carolina. President Trump is once again going to take questions directly from voters, listen to their concerns, and share why his policies will put the working men and women of North Carolina first. While Kamala Harris believes she is above talking directly with voters and avoids tough questions from the press, President Trump and Senator JD Vance are going everywhere, talking to everyone, and making their case directly to the American people. Fayetteville, the home of Fort Bragg, sees thousands of military families coming to the area to live. It is the nation's largest Army installation by population, home to the Airborne and Special Operations Forces, and the only place with more Generals than Fort Bragg is the Pentagon. Yet the Harris-Biden Administration has devastated the families of those who proudly wear the uniform. Prices have risen 21.7 percent since Harris took office, costing North Carolina families an additional $1,000 per month. The average Tar Heel family has already lost nearly $25,000 paying for the increased cost of living under Harris, North Carolina families are spending $134 more on food per month. Cumulatively, the average household in North Carolina has spent $3,090 more on food due to inflation since January 2021. Additionally, the Harris-Biden Administration spent over $7 million to rename the facility to "Fort Liberty" instead of using that money to help military families. The Town Hall will bring together voters from across North Carolina and give them the power to ask questions. Just as President Trump has promised to make America Wealthy, Stronger, Safer, and Great Once Again, it is only right that everyday Americans are empowered to talk about the kitchen table issues that President Trump is ready to put forward commonsense solutions for. Date and Time: Friday, October 4, 2024 7:00PM EDT Venue: Crown Complex 1960 Coliseum Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28306 Timeline of Events: 4:00PM – Doors Open 7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live below on Rumble:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a Town Hall on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Watch RSBN LIVE starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Watch on YouTube: