WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Massive Rally in Tempe, Arizona – Begins at 5 PM ET

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday afternoon.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 5 PM ET.

The latest polls show Trump has a slight lead over Kamala Harris in Arizona.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, Trump is leading with 48 percent of the state’s support compared to Kamala Harris’s 42 percent.

A recent Arizona High Ground poll shows Trump leading Harris by 1 point.

A massive crowd of supporters lined up in Tempe to see President Trump.

Thousands of Trump supporters came out to see Trump on Arizona State’s campus – a Democrat stronghold.

WATCH:

WATCH LIVE VIA RSBN:

