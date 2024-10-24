WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Massive Rally in Tempe, Arizona – Begins at 5 PM ET

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday afternoon.
Trump is expected to take the stage at 5 PM ET.
The latest polls show Trump has a slight lead over Kamala Harris in Arizona.
According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, Trump is leading with 48 percent of the state’s support compared to Kamala Harris’s 42 percent.
A recent Arizona High Ground poll shows Trump leading Harris by 1 point.
ARIZONA @azhighground poll:
Trump 47% (+1)
Harris 46%
400 LV, 10/19-20https://t.co/rl2VevxSVf
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 23, 2024
A massive crowd of supporters lined up in Tempe to see President Trump.
Tempe for Trump!
& the crowd is only growing pic.twitter.com/0nIEp3nhIw
— Jacob Chacón (@jjacobchacon) October 24, 2024
Thousands of Trump supporters came out to see Trump on Arizona State’s campus – a Democrat stronghold.
WATCH:
THOUSANDS of AZ patriots lined up to see Trump in TEMPE!
This is on Arizona State’s campus, in one of the strongest Democrat strongholds in the state.
Game changing. pic.twitter.com/aSJs2NwNhw
— Jacob Chacón (@jjacobchacon) October 24, 2024
WATCH LIVE VIA RSBN: