WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Massive Rally in Tempe, Arizona – Begins at 5 PM ET

President Trump is holding a massive rally in Tempe, Arizona on Thursday afternoon.

Trump is expected to take the stage at 5 PM ET.

The latest polls show Trump has a slight lead over Kamala Harris in Arizona.

According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, Trump is leading with 48 percent of the state’s support compared to Kamala Harris’s 42 percent.

A recent Arizona High Ground poll shows Trump leading Harris by 1 point.

A massive crowd of supporters lined up in Tempe to see President Trump.

Tempe for Trump! & the crowd is only growing pic.twitter.com/0nIEp3nhIw — Jacob Chacón (@jjacobchacon) October 24, 2024

Thousands of Trump supporters came out to see Trump on Arizona State’s campus – a Democrat stronghold.

WATCH:

THOUSANDS of AZ patriots lined up to see Trump in TEMPE! This is on Arizona State’s campus, in one of the strongest Democrat strongholds in the state. Game changing. pic.twitter.com/aSJs2NwNhw — Jacob Chacón (@jjacobchacon) October 24, 2024

