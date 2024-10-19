WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Speak at Rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania at 6 PM ET – NFL Stars Antonio Brown And Le’Veon Bell Arrive to Deliver Remarks!

by
Antonio Brown And Le’Veon Bell Arrive at President Trump’s rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania – October 19, 2024

President Trump returns to Pennsylvania tonight for a rally where he is expected to deliver remarks on the economy and immigration. 

He is joined at the rally today by former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

The two took the stage during the program earlier. Brown on Thursday posted a screenshot of and email confirming his speaking slot, commenting, “Time to help make REAL Change.”

The NFL stars were seen snapping selfies with attendees upon arriving at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport rally site.

WATCH:

Per OANN correspondent Daniel Baldwin, many in the crowd are donning Antonio Brown jerseys and there is “Lots of excitement for both him and LeVeon to speak.”

The crowd is massive:


Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 6:00PM EDT. 

The Harris-Biden administration’s inflationary policies and disastrous handling of our southern border has devastated Pennsylvania. With prices up over 20 percent and real wages down since Kamala Harris took office, Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, tens of millions of illegal immigrants have flooded our country on Kamala’s watch, worsening already sky-high rent and real estate costs.

The Trump-Vance administration will flip the page on the last four years of disaster. By unleashing American energy and trimming government waste and overreach, President Trump will cut energy prices in half and end Kamala’s nightmare of rising prices. President Trump will secure our borders and protect the American Worker from unfair competition and practices, all to Make America Safe, Wealthy, and Great Again.

Date and Time:

Saturday, October 19, 2024
6:00PM EDT

Venue:

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

148 Aviation Ln #103

Latrobe, PA 15650

Timeline of Events:

2:00PM – Doors Open

6:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live via Real America’s Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube:

