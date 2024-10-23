Watch Live: President Trump Holds Rally in Duluth, Georgia at 7:00 PM ET

President Trump will be in Duluth, Georgia, tonight for a rally beginning at 7:00 pm ET.

The event is being hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, as part of the “Georgia for Trump” rally series.

Scheduled speakers, include Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, country music star Jason Aldean, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Dr. Ben Carson, and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines.

President Trump will also be joined by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Seven hours before President Trump is set to take the stage, thousands were already lining up to see him.

Rep. Taylor Greene shared a video as she approached the venue.

Watch on YouTube beginning at 7:00 PM ET:

Or on Rumble:

Trump’s visit to Georgia comes as a new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Trump with a 47% to 43% lead over Harris 47% to 43% in the battleground state of Georgia.

On the first day of early voting, Georgia voters turned out in record-breaking numbers 300,000 ballots.

