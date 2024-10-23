Watch Live: President Trump Holds Rally in Duluth, Georgia at 7:00 PM ET

President Trump will be in Duluth, Georgia, tonight for a rally beginning at 7:00 pm ET.

The event is being hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, as part of the “Georgia for Trump” rally series.

Scheduled speakers, include Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, country music star Jason Aldean, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Dr. Ben Carson, and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines.

President Trump will also be joined by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Seven hours before President Trump is set to take the stage, thousands were already lining up to see him.

Rep. Taylor Greene shared a video as she approached the venue.

THERE’S NOTHING LIKE A TRUMP RALLY!!! THOUSANDS already lined up in Duluth! See you soon!! pic.twitter.com/Nq2oktvL7Y — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) October 23, 2024

This is SEVEN hours before Trump is set to take the stage at his rally in Duluth Georgia. The line is INSANE! pic.twitter.com/Do6OJWHoa4 — I’m Voting Donald Trump Baby (@KamalaNOT) October 23, 2024

Right now in Duluth, Georgia! Thousands of Patriots have been gathered since the early hours of the morning to see @realDonaldTrump and slate of other awesome speakers at the @TPAction_ Save Georgia Rally‼️ Our @TPAction_ team is out working the crowd and signing these Patriots… pic.twitter.com/OPj8TTDIMC — Brett Galaszewski (@bgalsWI) October 23, 2024

Watch on YouTube beginning at 7:00 PM ET:

Or on Rumble:

Trump’s visit to Georgia comes as a shows Trump with a 47% to 43% lead over Harris 47% to 43% in the battleground state of Georgia.

On the first day of early voting, Georgia voters turned out in record-breaking numbers 300,000 ballots.