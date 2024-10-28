WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Atlanta, Georgia – Begins at 6 PM ET

by
Trump in Atlanta, Georgia

President Trump on Monday is holding a massive rally in the crucial swing state of Georgia.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 6 pm ET.

A massive crowd of supporters gathered hours before Trump’s Georgia event.

Watch live via RSBN:

