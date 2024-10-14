WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Town Hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania

by
President Trump Delivers Remarks at Town Hall in Oaks, PA – October 14, 2024

President Trump returns back East today for a Town Hall in Oaka, Pennsylvania, after a weekend of campaigning across the Southwest in Colorado, Nevada, California, and Arizona.

The Gateway Pundit reported on President Trump’s massive rallies in the Southwest region, ending with remarks on the border and the economy in Prescott Valley, Arizona last night.

Today's event will highlight "Kamala’s inflation crisis," according to a press release. "A Trump-Vance administration will pick up where the first Trump administration left off to fuel an American revival of strong job growth, low inflation, and prosperity for everyday Pennsylvanians."

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 6 pm ET.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 6:00PM EDT.

Pennsylvania voters are no stranger to the disastrous policies of the Harris-Biden administration. Pennsylvanians are paying nearly $1,000 extra per month for the same basket of goods due to Kamala’s inflation crisis. At the same time hardworking Pennsylvanians are bringing home real wages worth less and racking up more credit card debt. Gas and diesel prices hit historic highs thanks to the Harris-Biden administration’s crackdown on American energy and Pennsylvania fracking. 

More broadly, Pennsylvania has been on the receiving end of America’s lopsided trade deals that have allowed foreign adversaries to hollow out our industry. Countless factories have shuttered, and countless more quality American jobs have been lost thanks the nonsensical dogma of ‘free trade.' 

A Trump-Vance administration will pick up where the first Trump administration left off to fuel an American revival of strong job growth, low inflation, and prosperity for everyday Pennsylvanians. President Trump will unleash Pennsylvania energy and get back to re-writing America’s faulty trade agreements to support the Pennsylvania industrial prowess that built America.  

During the town hall, in addition to addressing top concerns for Pennsylvania households, President Trump will encourage all eligible voters to take advantage of the different voting options available and ensure we flip Pennsylvania red. As Pennsylvania plays a pivotal role in this election, President Trump will emphasize that every vote matters, and with widespread participation, Pennsylvanians can secure the future of the country. 

Date and Time:
Monday, October 14, 2024
6:00PM EDT

Venue:
The Greater Philadelphia Center & Fairgrounds
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

Timeline of Events:
2:00PM – Doors Open
6:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live below via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on Youtube:

