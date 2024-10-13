WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona

President Trump will take the stage in Prescott Valley, Arizona to deliver remarks on soaring inflation and the consequences of open borders under Kamalanomics and Border Czar Kamala Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, thousands of Trump supporters turned out to see the President speak, and many waited in line all night.

All the people of Arizona want is a secure southern border and affordable prices, as well as honest elections.

This comes after Trump held movie rallies in Aurora, Colorado, and Reno, Nevada, on Friday and in Coachella, California, on Saturday.

President Trump will highlight his agenda to "Make America Affordable and Safe Again" today in Arizona.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 2:00PM MDT. President Trump will highlight Kamala Harris' devastating policies that have wreaked havoc on Arizonans from the border to their wallets. For nearly four years, Kamla Harris' economic policies have put unnecessary stress and pressure on Arizona families. Arizona's inflation is at 22.1% — forcing families to pay an additional $1,199 a month. Since Kamala Harris took office, Arizonans have spent $11,254 more on transportation, $5,742 more on energy, $4,131 more on food, and $6,942 more on shelter. That’s thousands of dollars Arizonans should have been putting aside for their families’ peace of mind; Arizona voters know their pocketbooks would hurt even more under four more years of Kamala Harris. Arizona continues to face an escalating disaster as illegal border crossings, migrant crime, and the flow of deadly drugs surge due to the Border Czar's dangerously liberal border policies. Recent events underscore the severity of the problem as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made their largest fentanyl bust at the Arizona border in August. The historic seizure included: four million pills hidden in a trailer, along with 270 pounds of methamphetamine several days later – a street value of over $12.6 million. Meanwhile, violence against Border Patrol agents has intensified; ranging from assaults with rocks to dangerous high-speed chases. Arizonans know they would be worse off with another four years of leadership that frivolously spends our hard-earned money and continues to embolden cartels and criminals over law abiding citizens. It's exactly why Arizonans trust President Trump to Make America Affordable and Safe Again. Date and Time:

Sunday, October 13, 2024

2:00PM MDT Venue:

Findlay Toyota Arena 3201 N Main St. Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Timeline of Events:

10:00AM – Doors Open 2:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Watch live below via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube: