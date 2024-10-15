WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks at Rally in Atlanta, Georgia

President Trump will deliver remarks tonight at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Thousands were waiting in line hours early to see the President. Via Chuck Castello on X:



The President is expected to take the stage at 7:30 pm ET.

President Trump’s speech tonight will focus on the disastrous effects of “Kamalanomics.” According to a press release, “With inflation over 20%, Georgia families are spending an average of over $1,000 more per month on basic goods like gas and groceries, and have lost $29,580 on average due to Kamala’s economic policies.”

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 7:30PM EDT. Georgia households are reeling from the failed policies of the Harris-Biden administration. After four years of Kamalanomics, the Peach State is ready to retire Kamala Harris. As a result of the disastrous policies of the Harris-Biden administration, Georgians are struggling to support their families. With inflation over 20%, Georgia families are spending an average of over $1,000 more per month on basic goods like gas and groceries, and have lost $29,580 on average due to Kamala’s economic policies. Kamala Harris says inflation will be a “Day One” priority, but her “Day One” was three and a half years ago. The Harris-Biden administration created inflation, and Georgians know putting Kamala back in charge won’t do anything to fix it. While Democrats pay lip service to Georgia workers, families, and farmers, President Trump and Senator JD Vance are the only pair offering commonsense solutions for the kitchen table issues that are top of mind for Georgians. In less than three weeks, Georgia voters will vote for President Trump to turn the page on Kamala’s disastrous policies and make America Affordable, Prosperous, and Great Again! Date and Time: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

7:30PM EDT Venue: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy. Atlanta, GA 30339 Timeline of Events: 4:30PM – Doors Open 7:30PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Watch live below via Real America’s Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube: