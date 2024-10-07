WATCH: Lara Trump Hits Dana Bash with a Major Fact Check After CNN Anchor Excuses Kamala Harris’s Failures on Hurricane Helene and Accuses President Trump of Lying

One of the worst ‘journalists’ in America was left red-faced after a significant clash with Lara Trump on the Harris-Biden regime’s criminal response to the Hurricane Helene flooding in western North Carolina.

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the Harris-Biden regime’s deliberate neglect of the hundreds of Hurricane Helene victims. They are not only cruelly refusing aid to these primarily rural voters (who mostly oppose the Regime) but are also doling out billions of dollars to illegal aliens straight from FEMA’s budget.

Adding insult to injury, the Harris-Biden regime is offering families who lost everything in the historic flood a measly $750 check while the illegals cash in—the ultimate example of putting America last.

These facts were not lost on President Trump during a visit to North Carolina on Friday. He slammed both the pathetic $750 number and FEMA for redirecting money to illegal alien invaders.

But Dana Bash attempted to gaslight Lara on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday by running cover for the Regime and claiming Trump was lying. But Trump’s daughter-in-law smacked her down with a big fact check and went off on the federal government for letting Americans suffer.

The exchange was bad enough that Bash was forced to agree with her at least partially, though she continued misleading CNN viewers.

WATCH:

Lara Trump forces Dana Bash to admit Democrats allocated a much larger sum of money for illegals than Americans in need of disaster relief post Hurricane Helene:

Lara Trump: “Kamala Harris did come out and say 750 dollars per family. The idea that we’ve spent 650 million dollars… pic.twitter.com/PYnIdaDtw5 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 6, 2024

BASH: He said that FEMA is only offering $750 to Americans who have had their homes destroyed. That’s not true.

He’s also echoing conspiracy theorists online who say the administration is redirecting disaster money to undocumented immigrants. That’s also not true.

Why is he spreading misinformation in a crisis like this and does this concern you about your fellow North Carolinians and how they can get help?

TRUMP: I’m incredibly concerned. In North Carolina, I hear every day from people on the ground there, and they are desperate for help. It is a dire situation there. I actually think we don’t even know the extent yet of truly how bad it is there.

And look, Kamala Harris did come out and say it‘s $750 per family right now, the idea that we’ve spent $650 million in fiscal year 2024 on the migrant crisis that Kamala Harris was responsible for stopping — by all accounts, she created — by having an open-door policy at our southern border.

BASH: But Lara, let me just stop you right there. Let me just stop you right there because I just want to not let this get out there.

You are right that FEMA is giving $750, but that is a first step. It’s for immediate needs; it’s called serious needs assistance.

TRUMP: Well, Alejandro Mayorkas came out, Dana, and said they are out of money in terms of their hurricane relief. We have another hurricane heading towards Florida right now.

Why is this government inept right now? Why don’t they have anything in order? Why is it that right now, the citizens in western North Carolina are screaming for help, and it’s having to come from local citizens?

BASH: It is bad there. But my question is about the misinformation, particularly the notion that they are moving money to, you say, undocumented migrants, which FEMA says flatly is not true.

If people are not getting correct information, then they can’t go for assistance.

TRUMP: You have migrants being housed in luxury hotels in New York City! We have paid so much money from our tax dollars into the crisis that didn’t need to happen.

We could redirect money to help people immediately on the ground in North Carolina.