WATCH: Kari Lake Responds to Democrat Ruben Gallego’s Demand for Apology Over Divorce Records Being Unsealed

Kari Lake on Friday held a press conference discussing the contrasts between herself and her radical-left Democrat Senate opponent, Ruben Gallego, and responded to Gallego’s calls for an apology over his divorce records being made public in a case that she had no involvement in.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ruben Gallego’s divorce records were unsealed on Thursday after a ten-month-long court battle, which finally ended when the Arizona Supreme Court denied Gallego’s last-ditch effort to keep his divorce hidden from the public.

The Washington Free Beacon filed a motion in January to unseal the records, citing "the public’s interest to know their lawmakers." But they were met with strong pushback when Gallego's campaign spent nearly one million dollars fighting against the release of his divorce with ex-wife and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

This is likely because Ruben Gallego did not want the voters of Arizona to see how he filed for divorce from his nine-month-pregnant wife when she was set to give birth "any day." It was further revealed in the records that Ruben Gallego wanted his ex-wife to pay attorneys' fees for the divorce after he claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken," which Kate Gallego said was unknown to her.

Although the files contain no personal information about their child, Gallego, when asked in an interview earlier this month why he was fighting so hard to keep the records sealed, used his son, claiming that he is trying to protect him from attacks:

Still, following the divorce, the Gallegos demanded an apology from Kari Lake, claiming she lied about their family, "endangering the privacy and well-being of our young son,” to "score a cheap political point" after she speculated that something even more damning could be revealed by unsealing the records. It sure was suspicious that the Gallegos spent ten months and nearly a million dollars fighting to keep the records sealed.

The Kari Lake campaign provided a statement to the media following the release of Gallego's divorce records:

For nearly a year, The Washington Free Beacon has sued to unseal Ruben Gallego’s divorce records. Ruben fought tooth and nail to conceal them, but ultimately the AZ Supreme Court, AZ Court of Appeals & Yavapai County Superior Court all unanimously ruled the records should be unsealed. Today, the appalling divorce records were finally unsealed. Caroline Wren, Senior Advisor to Kari Lake Released the Following Statement: “It’s bizarre that Ruben Gallego would demand an apology from Kari Lake for his appalling behavior. Everyone knows Kari Lake had nothing to do with this lawsuit, which was filed by an independent media outlet. However, we do find the revelations from the divorce records to be shocking, especially considering Ruben Gallego is spending millions on advertising claiming to want to protect women, yet he served his unsuspecting wife with divorce papers when she was days away from giving birth, and even demanded she pay his attorney’s fees! If Ruben Gallego will turn his back on his pregnant wife days before she gives birth, he will turn his back on Arizona.”

Lake further responded in her press conference Friday, slamming Gallego and the media for acting like Gallego walking out on his family is not a big deal.

WATCH: