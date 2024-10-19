WATCH: Kari Lake Responds to Democrat Ruben Gallego’s Demand for Apology Over Divorce Records Being Unsealed

Kari Lake on Friday held a press conference discussing the contrasts between herself and her radical-left Democrat Senate opponent, Ruben Gallego, and responded to Gallego’s calls for an apology over his divorce records being made public in a case that she had no involvement in.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Ruben Gallego’s divorce records were unsealed on Thursday after a ten-month-long court battle, which finally ended when the Arizona Supreme Court denied Gallego’s last-ditch effort to keep his divorce hidden from the public.
HERE IT IS: Ruben Gallego’s Divorce Records Show That His Ex-Wife Was “Likely to Give Birth Any Day” When He Blindsided Her With Divorce Papers
The Washington Free Beacon filed a motion in January to unseal the records, citing "the public’s interest to know their lawmakers." But they were met with strong pushback when Gallego's campaign spent nearly one million dollars fighting against the release of his divorce with ex-wife and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.
This is likely because Ruben Gallego did not want the voters of Arizona to see how he filed for divorce from his nine-month-pregnant wife when she was set to give birth "any day." It was further revealed in the records that Ruben Gallego wanted his ex-wife to pay attorneys' fees for the divorce after he claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken," which Kate Gallego said was unknown to her.
Although the files contain no personal information about their child, Gallego, when asked in an interview earlier this month why he was fighting so hard to keep the records sealed, used his son, claiming that he is trying to protect him from attacks:
Still, following the divorce, the Gallegos demanded an apology from Kari Lake, claiming she lied about their family, "endangering the privacy and well-being of our young son,” to "score a cheap political point" after she speculated that something even more damning could be revealed by unsealing the records. It sure was suspicious that the Gallegos spent ten months and nearly a million dollars fighting to keep the records sealed.
The Kari Lake campaign provided a statement to the media following the release of Gallego's divorce records:
For nearly a year, The Washington Free Beacon has sued to unseal Ruben Gallego’s divorce records. Ruben fought tooth and nail to conceal them, but ultimately the AZ Supreme Court, AZ Court of Appeals & Yavapai County Superior Court all unanimously ruled the records should be unsealed. Today, the appalling divorce records were finally unsealed.
Caroline Wren, Senior Advisor to Kari Lake Released the Following Statement:
“It’s bizarre that Ruben Gallego would demand an apology from Kari Lake for his appalling behavior. Everyone knows Kari Lake had nothing to do with this lawsuit, which was filed by an independent media outlet.
However, we do find the revelations from the divorce records to be shocking, especially considering Ruben Gallego is spending millions on advertising claiming to want to protect women, yet he served his unsuspecting wife with divorce papers when she was days away from giving birth, and even demanded she pay his attorney’s fees!
If Ruben Gallego will turn his back on his pregnant wife days before she gives birth, he will turn his back on Arizona.”
Lake further responded in her press conference Friday, slamming Gallego and the media for acting like Gallego walking out on his family is not a big deal.
WATCH:
Reporter: They are asking for an apology. Your reflections on that case and how you've discussed it previously. "If I had something that revealed such a massive character flaw like that, you guys would be all over it," said Lake.
Lake: I'm not sure why I should apologize. I didn't walk out on anybody. I didn't leave my spouse in a vulnerable state. I think actually he probably should apologize for his behavior. And it's unfortunate that, you know, nobody's really been covering this. It's unfortunate—I found out that the person responsible for trying to get these records was a reporter from probably 2500, 3000 miles away. Not one of you guys dug into that. He was the first one to start talking about his divorce. And when a reporter said, “I would like to fact-check what he said.” And went to look for the divorce records, which almost in every case, are public, he found out they were sealed. And so that reporter started digging and said, “I’d like to find out why these are sealed.” And a judge agreed, because he's running for public office, they should not be sealed. And I had so many really strange messages from many of you yesterday that came into our campaign office. "There's nothing here, you said that, this is a nothing burger, what's the big deal?” What's the big deal? A man walks out on his wife, serves her divorce papers, broadsides her. She has no idea this is coming. You know, I just imagine if that happened to my daughter if she was pregnant, and we're days away from expecting our grandbaby, and she calls me, and I think she's going to be calling me about some cute little outfit she might have found, and she's crying and says that her husband is leaving her, she's just a few days away from giving birth, serves her with divorce papers right before Christmas. I'm sorry that you guys don't think that's a big deal. I think that's a pretty big deal. It tells me a lot about the character of that man. She had no idea it was coming. Hit her like a ton of bricks. She had to go in and deliver that baby alone. And you in the media think it's no big deal. You haven't even covered it. If I had something that revealed such a massive character flaw like that, you guys would be all over it, truly. It's really sad. It's despicable. The media is so in bed with the Democrats right now. It's really shocking. I think there's a time for soul searching, and the time is now, guys.