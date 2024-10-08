WATCH: Kamala Harris Walks Away as Reporters Ask Questions About Hurricane Milton Preparation

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on Monday delivered remarks on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel outside at the VP residence.

“Today, I know many Jews will be reciting and reflecting on the Kaddish. The words of the prayer are not about death. It is a prayer about our enduring belief in God, even in our darkest moments,” Harris said. “So as we reflect on the horrors of Oct. 7, let us please be reminded that we cannot lose faith.”

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff grabbed shovels to plant a pomegranate tree.

Harris doesn’t know how to hold a shovel.

.@kleavittnh: "You know how bad Kamala Harris's response has been to this hurricane has been, just watch the mainstream media working overtime to protect her, and to somehow criticize President Trump in all of this — when he's not even in power, and has done more than Kamala… pic.twitter.com/Tt600R4QYu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2024

Harris, who botched the federal response to Hurricane Helene as American citizens drowned in the floodwaters, walked away as reporters asked questions about Hurricane Milton preparation.

Kamala — who botched the federal response to Hurricane Helene as American citizens were clinging to their rooftops in desperation — WALKS AWAY amid questions on preparations for Hurricane Milton pic.twitter.com/K39G44XxjY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2024

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified to a monster category 5 storm on Monday as it charged toward Florida.

Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as the Southeast is still reeling from Hurricane Helene.

Kamala Harris was too busy fundraising in San Francisco as Hurricane Helene ravaged Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee and now she’s ignoring questions about Hurricane Milton.