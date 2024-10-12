WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Uses Kamala Harris Endorsement to Promote Crappy Song He Released Earlier This Year

Singer Jon Bon Jovi has endorsed Kamala Harris and used it to promote a crappy song that nobody noticed he released earlier this year.

The People’s House song was released to little fanfare in June.

“The People’s House is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea,” the musician wrote in a post on X. “The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one.”

The song features lyrics such as:

I wasn’t born a man of privilege

But I’m privileged just the same

No rain will wash away the stain

No truth can hide us from the shame

Until we all believe in change

We are buildin’ this house of love

Buildin’ this house, buildin’ this house

This is the people’s house

From sea to shinin’ sea

The Rocky Mountain built these walls

These halls are our city streets

No wreckin’ ball is gonna knock it down

Nobody’s gonna come to steal the keys

This is the people’s house

The house of you and me

This is the people’s house

Harris was also recently endorsed by washed-up rocker Bruce Springsteen.