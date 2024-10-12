WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi Uses Kamala Harris Endorsement to Promote Crappy Song He Released Earlier This Year

Singer Jon Bon Jovi has endorsed Kamala Harris and used it to promote a crappy song that nobody noticed he released earlier this year.
The People’s House song was released to little fanfare in June.
“The People’s House is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea,” the musician wrote in a post on X. “The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I’ve written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one.”
— Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) October 11, 2024
The song features lyrics such as:
I wasn’t born a man of privilege
But I’m privileged just the same
No rain will wash away the stain
No truth can hide us from the shame
Until we all believe in change
We are buildin’ this house of love
Buildin’ this house, buildin’ this house
This is the people’s house
From sea to shinin’ sea
The Rocky Mountain built these walls
These halls are our city streets
No wreckin’ ball is gonna knock it down
Nobody’s gonna come to steal the keys
This is the people’s house
The house of you and me
This is the people’s house
Harris was also recently endorsed by washed-up rocker Bruce Springsteen.