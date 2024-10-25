WATCH: Hilarity Ensues When President Trump Calls into JD Vance Town Hall with Chris Cuomo and Asks Two Questions Including a Funny One About Kamala Harris

Over the course of his life, President Trump has proven to have a knack for the unpredictable and a strong sense of humor. Both were on full display in a somewhat unexpected place Thursday night.

AS TGP readers know, Republican vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance participated in a town hall in Detroit with NewsNation’s (and former CNN hack) Chris Cuomo. During the event, Vance fielded several questions from Republicans, Democrats, and undecided voters.

But roughly two-thirds of the way through the town hall, Cuomo had some unexpected news to share with Vance and told him he would want to sit down for it. He noted that, much like Beetlejuice, if one invokes Trump’s name too many times in a row, he will respond.

And guess what? Trump picked up the phone and called into the town hall to weigh in. And he had a question which had the entire room (including Cuomo) in stitches.

WATCH:

President Trump surprised @JDVance by calling in to ask a question at his town hall in Michigan: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?” pic.twitter.com/pAlURVPLTz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2024

CUOMO: Mr. President, what is your question for the senator? TRUMP: I do have a question, and I think it will be quite an interesting one. The answer should be easy: How brilliant is Donald J. Trump? (Everyone, including Cuomo and Vance, erupts in laughter) VANCE: First of all, sir, these are supposed to be undecided voters, so I hope I have your vote of all people. First of all, sir, you’re very brilliant, and we both agree. (more laughter) We both agree it is important to have very smart people running our government. One of my favorite moments with President Trump is we were hosting an event forum near my home in Cincinnati a few months ago. My wife was a little bit nervous about talking to the president of the United States. And he asked her: ‘What do you think about your husband being in public service? And she gives a very diplomatic answer.’ She says, ‘Sir, he really cares about the people of Ohio… and I’m happy to support him however I can.’ And President Trump goes: ‘Yeah, my wife hates it, too.” (everyone including Cuomo laughs again)

But Trump had one more question. He said he watched CNN’s town hall with Kamala Harris and noted that it did not go well for her, leading him to wonder how “brilliant” Harris is.

Everyone save Cuomo erupted in laughter again.

WATCH:

President Trump calls into @JDVance‘s town hall: “How brilliant is Kamala?” JD: “That’s a very tough one, sir.” PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Don’t say it.” pic.twitter.com/DowEuIklgV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 25, 2024