WATCH: Gwen Walz Says Making Tampons Available in Boy’s Restrooms at Schools “Makes Sense” but Says She Wants to “Move On” From the ‘Tampon Tim’ Nickname

Gwen Walz, the wife of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’s running mate, recently defended Tim Walz’s policy of supplying boys’ restrooms in schools with female menstrual products, saying the policy “makes sense.”

It can be recalled that Tim Walz signed a bill as Governor requiring schools to provide tampons in all restrooms, including the boy’s restroom, earning him the nickname “Tampon Tim.”

The bill that Tampon Tim signed into law states, “The products must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.”

In August, Hillary Clinton celebrated the Tampon Tim nickname, calling on the country to “do this everywhere” and provide free tampons to boys in schools.

Radio host Maggie Daun also celebrated the policy, asking Gwen Walz about it and saying, “One of the lines that I’ve heard about your husband, Gwen, is Tampon Tim. And I know that the MAGA cult thinks that that’s some sort of dig on your husband, but when I went and did my own research to find out why are they calling him tampon Tim; I actually found that he likely wears that as a badge of honor.”

Gwen Walz, calling it a “remarkable” move to mandate tampons in boy’s restrooms, said it just “makes sense.”

What they both conveniently omitted, however, was that Walz made tampons available to boys in schools. Still, the legislation “makes sense” because “we’re interested in students learning and not being distracted by other things,” according to Gwen Walz.

What about learning biology and human anatomy?

Walz: As we listened, people were having trouble accessing feminine products. And so, Tim made those available in schools. I think that makes sense. I’m focused on learning, so is Tim, so is our legislature, and so we said, if this is something that distracts from learning, well, then we’re going to take care of that. Why wouldn’t we? Because we’re interested in students learning and not being distracted by other things.

Walz continued, “I’m proud of our agenda in Minnesota, and I guess we’ll just move on from that name, right?”

“And again, I think it’s an absolute badge of honor, and I congratulate you for putting the needs of students above politics,” said Maggie Daun, of the nickname “Tampon Tim,” after Gwen’s bizarre take on tampons in boy’s restrooms.

The discussion continued on the topic of abortion, where Walz said, Tim Walz and Kamala Harris “trust women to make their own health care decisions,” though it’s unclear at this point whether she means women or men who say they’re a woman.

Next, when asked for a surprising tidbit about her husband, Walz responded, “I would say that he likes vegetables. That might be surprising. He likes vegetables. You know, he doesn’t look like a vegetable eater, but he’s really like he will have radishes and carrots and that sort of thing for a snack.”

Watch the full interview below via the Maggie Daun Show on Civic Media: