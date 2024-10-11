WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis NUKES Far Left Reporter on His Global Warming Propaganda During Hurricane Milton Presser (VIDEO)

Florida starts the long process of clean-up and reconstruction following the devastation of Hurricane Milton that hit the Sunshine State earlier this week.

During his press conference the Florida Governor was asked if global warming was a cause of the hurricane.

Governor DeSantis let him have it. This was sooo good…

Reporter: What about global warming?

Governor Ron DeSantis: Tornadoes? Yeah, there’s an increase in tornadoes. I think you go back and find tornadoes for all of human history, for sure. Especially Florida, how does this storm rate in the history of storms, I think it hit with a barometric pressure of, what was it, about 950 millibars when it hit.

I think if you go back to 1851, There’s probably been 27 hurricanes that have had lower bear. So the lower the barometric pressure, the stronger it is. I think there have been about 27 hurricanes that have had lower barometric pressure on landfall than Milton did. And of those, 17 occurred, I think, prior to 1960.

And the most powerful hurricane on record since the 1850s in the state of Florida occurred in the 1930s, the Labor Day hurricane. Barometric pressure on that was 892 millibars. It totally wiped out the keys. We’ve never seen anything like it. And that remains head and shoulders above any powerful hurricane that we’ve ever had in the state of Florida. The most deadly hurricane we’ve ever had was in 1928, the Okeechobe hurricane killed over 4,000 people. Fortunately, we aren’t going to have anything close to that on this hurricane.

But even ones like Ian, where you had… Wasn’t even close to that. I just think people should put this in perspective. They try to take different things that happen with tropical weather and act like it’s something there’s nothing new under the sun. This is something that the state has dealt with for its entire history, and it’s something that will continue to deal with. I think what’s changed is we’ve got 23 million people.

A storm that hits is likely to hit more people in property than it would have 100 years ago. And so the potential for that damage has grown. But what’s also changed is our ability to do the prevention, to prestage the assets. I mean, we never did the prestaging of power assets until I became governor. Now people expect that, but that wasn’t what was done in the past. That’s why people would be out with power for three weeks when we have hurricanes. We thought that that’s not good. Now we have to pay to get these guys to come in. But my view is the quicker you get everyone hooked up, the better off the economy is going to be anyway.