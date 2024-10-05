WATCH: First Look Inside Furnished Maine Apartments Where Illegal Aliens Get Up to Two Years of Free (Taxpayer-Funded) Rent and Utilities

As previously reported, the taxpayers of Maine funded the construction of several brand-new apartment buildings for people who illegally crossed our border.

The illegals who are lucky enough to get into these apartment units will live there RENT FREE for two years while they apply for work permits.

There are 60 units in this apartment complex.

This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants, TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez reported.

Savanah Hernandez walked inside of the furnished apartments in Brunswick, Maine where the illegal aliens get to live on taxpayer dime.

The apartments are fully furnished with a plush couch, a flat-screen tv and stainless steel appliances.

The illegals don’t pay for any utilities either.

There is a housing crisis in Maine. 79.1% of Maine families were unable to afford a home in 2023.

Americans can rent out the units but a one-bedroom will cost $1,895 and a 2 bedroom unit will cost $2,295.

American renters have to pay full price plus utilities while the illegal aliens pay NOTHING.

FIRST LOOK: Inside the furnished Maine apartments where migrants are getting up to 2 years of free rent & utilities This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants:pic.twitter.com/W0xIr5uMSy — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 4, 2024

Catholic Charities Maine in Bangor also detailed their plan to continue bringing 150 more illegals into Bangor, Maine.

This apartment, located in Cumberland county, is one of many throughout Maine which is allowing migrants to live rent free for up to two years. In this video, we also went undercover at Catholic charities Maine where they detailed their plan to continue bringing 150 more… — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 4, 2024

Had enough yet, America?