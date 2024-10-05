WATCH: First Look Inside Furnished Maine Apartments Where Illegal Aliens Get Up to Two Years of Free (Taxpayer-Funded) Rent and Utilities

by
Maine apartments for illegal aliens

As previously reported, the taxpayers of Maine funded the construction of several brand-new apartment buildings for people who illegally crossed our border.

The illegals who are lucky enough to get into these apartment units will live there RENT FREE for two years while they apply for work permits.

There are 60 units in this apartment complex.

This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants, TPUSA’s Savanah Hernandez reported.

Savanah Hernandez walked inside of the furnished apartments in Brunswick, Maine where the illegal aliens get to live on taxpayer dime.

The apartments are fully furnished with a plush couch, a flat-screen tv and stainless steel appliances.

The illegals don’t pay for any utilities either.

There is a housing crisis in Maine. 79.1% of Maine families were unable to afford a home in 2023.

Americans can rent out the units but a one-bedroom will cost $1,895 and a 2 bedroom unit will cost $2,295.

American renters have to pay full price plus utilities while the illegal aliens pay NOTHING.

WATCH:

Catholic Charities Maine in Bangor also detailed their plan to continue bringing 150 more illegals into Bangor, Maine.

Had enough yet, America?

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.