WATCH: Exclusive Interview With Producer of “The Man You Don’t Know” Trump Documentary in Theaters on October 25 – Movie Censored by Facebook! PREORDER TICKETS NOW

The Gateway Pundit sat down this week with Joshua Macciello, CEO of Global Ascension Studios and producer of the upcoming film, “The Man You Don’t Know,” in theaters on October 25.
This documentary is about the real character of President Donald J. Trump and is co-produced by Arthur Sarkissian, well known for his work on the 1998 film “Rush Hour” with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as well as the 1996 film “Last Man Standing,” starring Bruce Willis. Macciello and his team at Global Ascension Studios wrote, filmed, and produced the movie all in less than two months to “show sides of President Trump that the world hasn’t seen,” said Macciello. “To capture President Trump in ways that the media wouldn’t allow was the goal.”
Additionally, Macciello told us that “Global Ascension Studios will be donating a portion of the profits from the film box office of The Man You Don’t Know to the hurricane victims of both hurricanes that just devastated the East Coast and, most recently, Florida.”
Macciello encourages everyone, even non-Trump fans, to see the movie and “learn something about the man you don’t know.” He further reveals in the interview below that the film is testing in the 95% favorability range among groups who have seen it. Even 50 to 60 liberals who watched the film, according to Macciello, said, “It was absolutely amazing, and they hated us because we’re going to help get him get reelected.”
This is likely why the leftist fake news media refuses to cover the film’s release, and social media companies like Facebook are “censoring” posts about the film. “It’s back to what happened in 2020. We’re starting to see the same kind of censorship happening,” said Macciello.
The film makes its world premiere at the Mar a Lago on October 22 with an all-star red-carpet guest list of individuals featured in the movie, including Hulk Hogan, Frank Stallone, Dana White, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Trump family, and others.
You can preorder tickets to see the movie on October 25 starting today HERE!
Watch the trailer for “The Man You Don’t Know” below:
Global Ascension Studios also created “The Relentless Patriot,” a film about the life of conservative artist Scott LoBaido, known for his resistance to the radical left through works of art such as the American Flag. LoBaido recently appeared at President Trump’s historic October 5 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and dedicated an American Flag painting on stage to Corey Comperatore, who died while shielding his family from the bullets fired at Trump during his July 13 rally.
Watch our full interview below:
Macciello: You know, we think we broke records. We started filming this film with the family, Don Jr., Kimberly, Lara, Eric, and Kai, the granddaughter, on August 21. So, we started writing it about, you know, a couple days before to get the questions and the direction down. And we wound up filming all the way, you know, until a couple of weeks ago, while we were editing at the same time. So you can imagine having a film about the most popular figure in the world, who’s trying to save the world, in our opinion, having it edited, and having it ready for box office in six to seven weeks is pretty impressive. I gotta give my team credit. My director, Christopher Martini, did a fantastic job. My partner, Arthur Sarkissian, if people don’t know the name, he did all the Rush Gour movies with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. Those were his. He produced those, you know, amongst others. And, you know, my whole team was really phenomenal in doing what they were doing, and to capture President Trump in ways that the media wouldn’t allow was the goal. I mean, we wanted to have this movie show sides that the media hit. You know, he used to be America’s Sweetheart when he was the Apprentice and all that. And then all of a sudden, he’s being called Hitler, which is just, you know, mind-boggling to us.
Conradson: Surprisingly, from the left-wing media, who loves to cover everything Trump and smear everything Trump, surprisingly, they haven’t even given your movie any attention. I haven’t seen any articles about it, whether it’s hit pieces or whether it’s even just announcing it. You told me that you can’t even pay them to cover this movie. Can you tell me why that is?
Macciello: Yeah, you know, we’ve come to realize; I mean, even Facebook and Instagram are taking posts down. I mean, we got Amber Rose and a lot of other—you know she has 25 million followers. They’re just censoring, you know? It’s back to what happened in 2020. We’re starting to see the same kind of censorship happening. Luckily, there’s folks like Salem Media and other outlets like OAN and Real America’s Voice. There’s other guys that are taking us in, but the traditional mainstream media has not given us—and even look, I mean, you’ve got movies coming and going, you know, by the great Dinesh D’souza, you got a movie that just hit the box office, The Apprentice, which is pretty much if you ask my opinion, a bash piece on President Trump. And they got all the coverage in the world, you know. And for us, we’re just saying, hey, man, we did this with the family. We’re being told it’s testing very, very well, in the 95% range, which is pretty impressive. We screened it for a room full of liberals. I want to say it was like 50 to 60 liberal folks, who came out saying it was absolutely amazing, and they hated us because we’re going to help get him get reelected. So, you know, we just, we would hope for a little love. That’s why we’re very happy with folks like you being here for your audiences for us.
Conradson: Can you tell us more about what we’re going to see in the movie and who we’re going to hear from? I know that there’s Amber Rose, I saw Dana White in the trailer, Kyle Forgeard in the trailer, and members of the Trump family. Are there any other big names that you can tease us with?
Macciello: Guys like Hulk Hogan and Frank Stallone steal the movie because they have so much history with him, 35 years plus. So, you get some really interesting stories. And then you know a childhood friend, Peter Ticktin, who’s known him for 63/64 years. They went to military school together. So, you start to hear stories from way, way back. You know, we take you through his grandparents, his parents. You know, there’s a journey we take you on of how he was brought up, which a lot of other films really didn’t want to capture, because I get it, the hot topics are January 6, election denying, you know, and all that stuff. For us, we just wanted to say, ‘Hey, man, this man has been demonized by every media outlet in the world, whether social or mainstream, 24/7. Why don’t we take a break and really see who this man is?’ So, yeah, you mentioned Amber Rose. She was on their side, and one day she did homework. Her dad was a military guy. He said, do some homework, and she did homework and realized this guy’s not as bad as I was brainwashed to think he is. And we started to realize, in the film, I don’t want to give too much away, that there’s a lot of folks like that. There’s a lot of closet Trumpers that aren’t coming out. Hulk Hogan says a great line in there, saying, ‘I was a coward, and I had to come out and stand up for who I knew this man was. I’ve known him for 35 years.’ So, you know, you’re going to learn stories from these folks that really give you an inside look of who the man really is, the man you don’t know.