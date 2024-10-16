WATCH: Exclusive Interview With Producer of “The Man You Don’t Know” Trump Documentary in Theaters on October 25 – Movie Censored by Facebook! PREORDER TICKETS NOW

The Gateway Pundit sat down this week with Joshua Macciello, CEO of Global Ascension Studios and producer of the upcoming film, “The Man You Don’t Know,” in theaters on October 25.

This documentary is about the real character of President Donald J. Trump and is co-produced by Arthur Sarkissian, well known for his work on the 1998 film “Rush Hour” with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker as well as the 1996 film “Last Man Standing,” starring Bruce Willis. Macciello and his team at Global Ascension Studios wrote, filmed, and produced the movie all in less than two months to “show sides of President Trump that the world hasn’t seen,” said Macciello. “To capture President Trump in ways that the media wouldn’t allow was the goal.”

Additionally, Macciello told us that “Global Ascension Studios will be donating a portion of the profits from the film box office of The Man You Don’t Know to the hurricane victims of both hurricanes that just devastated the East Coast and, most recently, Florida.”

Macciello encourages everyone, even non-Trump fans, to see the movie and “learn something about the man you don’t know.” He further reveals in the interview below that the film is testing in the 95% favorability range among groups who have seen it. Even 50 to 60 liberals who watched the film, according to Macciello, said, “It was absolutely amazing, and they hated us because we’re going to help get him get reelected.”

This is likely why the leftist fake news media refuses to cover the film’s release, and social media companies like Facebook are “censoring” posts about the film. “It’s back to what happened in 2020. We’re starting to see the same kind of censorship happening,” said Macciello.

The film makes its world premiere at the Mar a Lago on October 22 with an all-star red-carpet guest list of individuals featured in the movie, including Hulk Hogan, Frank Stallone, Dana White, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Trump family, and others.

You can preorder tickets to see the movie on October 25 starting today HERE!

Watch the trailer for “The Man You Don’t Know” below:

Global Ascension Studios also created “The Relentless Patriot,” a film about the life of conservative artist Scott LoBaido, known for his resistance to the radical left through works of art such as the American Flag. LoBaido recently appeared at President Trump’s historic October 5 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and dedicated an American Flag painting on stage to Corey Comperatore, who died while shielding his family from the bullets fired at Trump during his July 13 rally.

Watch our full interview below: