WATCH: “Donald Trump is The Vote of Reason” – NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Slams “Trans” Athletes Taking Over Women’s Sports , Says She’s Casting Her First Vote Ever for Trump – Trump Responds!

Ex-NASCAR driver Danica Patrick explained in an interview Monday with Jesse Watters how she’s gone from never being politically involved, voting, or even watching the news to supporting Donald Trump for President.
It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice,” said Patrick. “I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office with all of the amazing, brilliant people that are supporting him, I feel like it could not only be Make America Great Again, but Make America Greater Than It’s Ever Been.”
President Trump responded to Patrick’s endorsement on Tuesday morning, highlighting her “courage and talent” and declaring, “MAGA LOVES YOU!!!”
Thank you to the incredible Danica Patrick for such a wonderful and heartfelt Endorsement. I have always been a fan, such courage and talent. MAGA LOVES YOU!!!
During the interview, Patrick also condemned the so-called trans athletes (men) who are taking over women’s sports, calling it “completely wrong” and also noting the differences in men’s and women’s bodies, as well as their voting habits. “I don’t think that’s a good enough reason,” she said of people who won’t vote for Trump because of his personality, which she later said is full of “endearing and important qualities.” She continued, “You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in.”
Parick: It’s completely wrong, obviously. And this is coming from someone who is a woman, who was in basically a man’s sport. You know, for a man it’s just different. Their hormones are different, their body is different. There is a difference definitely between the way that men and women are voting. And, you know, I think maybe one of the reasons why women are having a harder time with the vote is just his personality. I mean, that’s the most common answer you hear from people, is, “I just can’t vote for him,” and I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in.
Watch the full interview below.
Patrick’s interest in the political arena began when she first attended the 2023 America Fest event in Phoenix.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Patrick’s appearance at conservative group Turning Point USA’s AmFest event last December, which sparked outrage from the far-left cancel culture minions. Partick responded to the backlash, saying, I think it’s bulls**t that Democrats can be proud but a Republican can’t in society.”
Danica Patrick Claps Back at Cancel Culture Mob That’s Slamming Her for Attending Conservative Event
Watch the full interview below:
Watters: I heard a rumor about you, and I'm not sure if it's true. And that rumor is that this is the first election that you're going to be voting in. Is that true?
Patrick: Yes, that's true. It's not something I'm proud of, I would say, but it is true. And to explain myself, slightly, one of the rules I've had for myself in all of past elections, no matter what's happened, is I said, ‘Look, if I don't vote, it doesn't mean I don't have opinion, but I'm not going to tell anyone about it. I don't have a problem with anything. I can't complain about anything because I didn't do my part. And for so long, racing was all I did. It was my only focus. I didn't have time or energy to really understand politics, even. I went from not watching the news for about the last six years to basically, since the start of the year, that's all I watch.
Watters: So, you've been watching a lot of news, and why now are you so committed to voting now that you've been watching the news?
Patrick: Last December, I feel like probably your viewers are familiar with Charlie Kirk, he put on a really big event here in town, in Phoenix, called AmFest. Tucker spoke, Trump Jr spoke, Vivek spoke; there was so many great speakers, and I posted some pictures afterwards. Of course, it was very red, white, and blue. Red is also my favorite color. And I basically just said, I love this country. AmFest, America Fest, I love this country; it seems like the place to be. And it just, it just drew so much media attention. It's been so confusing to me, how when you say MAGA, it's meant to be an insult. I am passionate because it feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It's like the rational, reasonable choice. I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office with all of the amazing, brilliant people that are supporting him, I feel like it could not only be Make America Great Again, but Make America Greater Than It's Ever Been.
Watters: He is promising to usher in a new golden age, and he was at the Golden Arches over the weekend serving fries to people and doing the drive-through. What about that struck you?
Patrick: I think that he has a great sense of humor. I think that he is a man amongst the people. I feel like when you wrap that up with the humility that he has, the sense of humor that he has, the off-the-cuff confidence that he has, you know, his ability to be able to go so unscripted and be in so many scenarios where he has to essentially just be himself, It's pretty much all of them, and that's just not something you see from the other side, which is, I think one of the most endearing and important qualities about him is that he is just being him.