WATCH: “Donald Trump is The Vote of Reason” – NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Slams “Trans” Athletes Taking Over Women’s Sports , Says She’s Casting Her First Vote Ever for Trump – Trump Responds!

Ex-NASCAR driver Danica Patrick explained in an interview Monday with Jesse Watters how she’s gone from never being politically involved, voting, or even watching the news to supporting Donald Trump for President.

It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice,” said Patrick. “I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office with all of the amazing, brilliant people that are supporting him, I feel like it could not only be Make America Great Again, but Make America Greater Than It’s Ever Been.”

President Trump responded to Patrick’s endorsement on Tuesday morning, highlighting her “courage and talent” and declaring, “MAGA LOVES YOU!!!”

Thank you to the incredible Danica Patrick for such a wonderful and heartfelt Endorsement. I have always been a fan, such courage and talent. MAGA LOVES YOU!!!

During the interview, Patrick also condemned the so-called trans athletes (men) who are taking over women’s sports, calling it “completely wrong” and also noting the differences in men’s and women’s bodies, as well as their voting habits. “I don’t think that’s a good enough reason,” she said of people who won’t vote for Trump because of his personality, which she later said is full of “endearing and important qualities.” She continued, “You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in.”

Parick: It’s completely wrong, obviously. And this is coming from someone who is a woman, who was in basically a man’s sport. You know, for a man it’s just different. Their hormones are different, their body is different. There is a difference definitely between the way that men and women are voting. And, you know, I think maybe one of the reasons why women are having a harder time with the vote is just his personality. I mean, that’s the most common answer you hear from people, is, “I just can’t vote for him,” and I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in.

Watch the full interview below.

Patrick’s interest in the political arena began when she first attended the 2023 America Fest event in Phoenix.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Patrick’s appearance at conservative group Turning Point USA’s AmFest event last December, which sparked outrage from the far-left cancel culture minions. Partick responded to the backlash, saying, I think it’s bulls**t that Democrats can be proud but a Republican can’t in society.”

