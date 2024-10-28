WATCH: Desperate Harris Campaign Launches Fortnite Map to Try and Reach Young Voters

The increasingly desperate Harris campaign has launched a map in the wildly popular video game Fortnite in an effort to reach young voters.

The campaign has been struggling with young men, who comprise the bulk of Fortnite’s players.

squad up, go vote

: 7331-5536-6547 pic.twitter.com/DIKdV6QL4b — Official Team Kamala (@TeamKamala) October 28, 2024

The map is called “Freedom Town USA” and the promotional materials use the tagline “Fight for Freedom.”

The Hill reports:

The map is joined by political takeovers of at least eight other Fortnite Creative maps, which include political in-game signage, custom models and themed audio cues. In one of these cues, former President’s Trump’s infamous “they’re eating the dogs, eating the cats” quote from the presidential debate will play when a player collects a cat. In a video posted on the social platform X, the Harris-Walz campaign advertised the new map with a video set to rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Neva Play.” Megan Thee Stallion performed at one of Harris’s first rallies in Atlanta in early August.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz played video games on the streaming platform Twitch on Sunday.

This is a TWITCH Public Service Announcement Me versus @Tim_Walz.

Madden.

TOMORROW 3pm EST on https://t.co/u9zNReAauY You ready Gov? pic.twitter.com/4h9tEPyZNG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 26, 2024

This is not the first time the Democrats have used the platform to try and win over younger voters. The Harris campaign also live-streamed the Democratic National Convention to Twitch in August.

A report from The Verge noted, “Ocasio-Cortez is already well-known for her huge Among Us stream ahead of the 2020 election and a stream in July 2023 where she played Pico Park and Gartic Phone. (She’s a fan of League of Legends, too.) But while Walz is a known Dreamcast fan and a successful high school football coach, this will be the first time we’ll get to see him play games live on Twitch. Maybe someday we’ll get to see him play Crazy Taxi.”

AOC and Tim Walz will be playing Madden on Twitch tomorrow.

This is stupid because NFL fans will be watching people play real football tomorrow. — BrutalBrittany (@BrutalBrittany2) October 26, 2024

dragon age is too political! instead i’ll be playing the kamala harris fortnite map before finishing the call of duty campaign starring bill clinton and george bush pic.twitter.com/e0f9D7aLVu — Gene Park (@GenePark) October 28, 2024

Harris supporters have blamed her unpopularity with young men on “misogyny.”

“She has a problem with men for the same reason Hillary Clinton did: because misogyny exists, as do outdated ideas about who should hold the presidency,” Democratic strategist Christy Setzer told The Hill. “Meanwhile, Trump has doubled down on this ‘strongman’ machismo and dictator’s act, playing ‘It’s a Man’s World’ at his rallies.”