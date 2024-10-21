WATCH: Conservative CNN Panelist Spanks Brian Stelter After the Talking Potato Commits Major Self-Own While Snidely Dismissing Americans Who Don’t Live in ‘Great Cities’

CNN propagandist Brian Stelter (who looks like a potato) unsurprisingly got humiliated on national TV when he tried to dismiss the real-life struggles of ordinary Americans suffering under the Harris-Biden regime.

As TGP readers know, the Regime has for the past 3 ½ years sought to destroy the greatest country on Earth by throwing open our borders, spending us into oblivion, jailing political opponents, and implementing a variety of crippling economic measures by executive fiat. Moreover, the Regime has doled out hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine while giving Americans devastated by Hurricane Helene and other natural disasters a paltry $700.

While wealthy Democrats and their globalist supporters prosper, Americans find themselves in dire straits. This reality was not lost on conservative Republican media strategist and writer Shermichael Singleton.

While serving as a panelist alongside Stelter and other leftists on the network Thursday night, Singleton aptly pointed out the disconnect Americans feel toward their government when billions are sent overseas while their communities are allowed to decay.

As he made his argument, Stelter suddenly interjected and claimed that he was immune to the problems Americans face because he currently lives in a well-off city. In other words, Stelter sees working American struggles as unimportant because he is unaffected by them as a wealthy elitist.

This was a brutal self-own on Stelter’s part as Singleton proceeded to rip him apart.

WATCH:

Americans see billions going to Ukraine and wonder: Why is our government funding foreign conflicts when our roads are crumbling, schools are failing, and countless domestic issues go unaddressed? Many simply ask: What about us? pic.twitter.com/mtLlLw8q0E — Shermichael Singleton (@MrShermichael) October 18, 2024