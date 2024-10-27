WATCH: California Teacher Holds Pizza Parties for Kids Who Voted Harris in Mock Election, Excludes Trump Voters — ‘Democrats are More for Feeding the Hungry’

A video is going viral of a California parent confronting a teacher who told students that only those who voted for Kamala Harris in their mock election will get a pizza party.

The teacher told the concerned parent that “Democrats are more for feeding the hungry,” so only the periods who voted for Harris will get the special reward.

A California teacher allegedly had students do a mock vote for Trump or Harris. Those who voted for Harris are rewarded with a pizza party while those who voted for Trump are not. pic.twitter.com/D7SHUsej6s — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 16, 2024

The video was posted to social media by the popular LibsofTikTok liberal watchdog account. The post did not include the name of the school, parent, or teacher, so the Gateway Pundit has not been able to independently confirm the video’s content.

The footage begins with the mother showing the California mock election ballot and speaking to her daughter about the situation.

The student tells the parent that the classes who elected Harris would get to use beauty supplies and have a pizza party, while the class that voted for Trump would not.

The video cuts to the parent allegedly calling the teacher. The educator explained that there were five periods and only one would not get the party.

“The Democrats are more for feeding the hungry, free medical care, more services — just pay higher taxes, so I would be willing to buy pizza for the class,” the teacher tells the parent.

The teacher confirmed that the class that voted for Trump would not get free pizza.

“They just do what the conservatives do — which is pay for yourself,” the teacher said.

To the teacher’s audible surprise and dismay, the mother offered to buy pizza for the pro-Trump class. It is unclear if she was able to do so.