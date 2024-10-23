Watch Black Women in Philadelphia Explain to MSNBC Why They’re Voting for Trump, NOT Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Alex Wagner recently spoke to a group of black women in Philadelphia about the election and these women are voting for Trump, not Kamala Harris.

Pennsylvania may be close in terms of the polls, but if Harris has not locked up the vote of black women in Philadelphia, she has a SERIOUS problem. This should not even be a question for a Democrat candidate.

The ladies in the video stress that their reasoning has nothing to do with race or sex, but that they do not trust Harris to hold her own against other world leaders. They also say that by being vice president for the last three and a half years, she has already had a chance to fix the problems she now claims to want to handle.

Watch the video below:

People on Twitter/X were blown away by this clip:

Many people have suggested that Pennsylvania could decide the 2024 election. If Trump breaks through in the deep blue city of Philadelphia, that could make all the difference. Even a decent showing by Trump in the city could change everything.

