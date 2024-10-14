WATCH: Bill Clinton Suffers Embarrassment While Campaigning For Kamala Harris When He Goes to a McDonald’s and NO ONE Recognizes Him

Former President Bill Clinton suffered an embarrassing blow to his huge ego when a photo-op at an old favorite eatery backfired.

As 11 Alive News reported, Wild Bill was campaigning for Kamala Harris in Albany, Georgia on Sunday as part of his desperate attempts to persuade rural voters to support her.

During his travels, Clinton stopped by a McDonald’s for a photo-op, believing the workers would erupt in cheers upon being ‘graced’ with his presence. But he gets a surprise when he ventures up to the counter.

The female workers briefly turn to each other as if trying to figure out what a 78-year-old man is doing in their establishment. Clinton then moves over and comes face-to-face with one of the women, who looks confused.

After a few seconds, the woman thinks she has just stumbled upon Joe Biden and asks Clinton, “Are you Joe?”

How humiliating it must have been for Clinton to be compared to the dementia patient residing in the White House.

WATCH:

The boss was stumping for @KamalaHarris in Georgia and had to stop by the old stomping grounds, @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/CannimWqJB — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 13, 2024

After the 42nd President corrected her and said he was indeed Bill Clinton, the workers’ demeanors changed, and they embraced him.

McDonald’s has special significance to the 42nd President as it used to be one of his favorite restaurants before he allegedly went vegan for health reasons. As 11 Alive News notes, Clinton made so many stops at McDonald’s while campaigning for president back in 1992 that it became a Saturday Night Live skit.

The outlet also reveals that his love for the fast food chain is so well-known there’s a McDonald’s in Little Rock, Arkansas he frequented with a plaque dedicated to him.

Adding insult to injury, Clinton has to live with the fact that one of his prime adversaries, President Trump, retains universal recognition and is warmly greeted when he associates with ordinary Americans at fast food restaurants. For example, look at how Trump was received at a Chick-fil-A earlier this year in Atlanta.

Clinton must look at Trump with absolute envy while he fades into irrelevance.