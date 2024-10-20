WATCH: Barack Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Arizona, Says The Candidate People Should Vote for is The Opposite of AZ Sen. Candidate Ruben Gallego

Barack Obama was in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, campaigning for Kamala Harris alongside Democratic Senate Nominee Ruben Gallego, who ironically embodies none of the values Obama says we should look for in a candidate.

During his speech, Obama lectured the crowd of sheep on the candidate they should want, saying, “This election, it’s not just about policies. It’s about character. It’s about values. It’s about who we are, how we treat eachother, the examples we want to set for our children and their children.”

“Ruben and I were talking to a remarkable group of men; somebody said, ‘Man, I’m just so tired of everybody being divided and mean and nasty,’ and I said, ‘Well, we don’t have to be that way.’ We can make arguments while still saying, ‘I love you, and I’ll still listen to you’… Don’t vote for somebody who does not respect you. Don’t vote for somebody who makes fun of people because they’re not like them. It’s about values. It’s about character.”

The video below shows Obama’s statements compared to the actions of Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

WATCH:

Gallego’s past scandals, which the leftwing mainstream media does little to no coverage on, include his involvement in opening a bank for illegal aliens that took money from its clients after falling through, as well as leaving his nine-month pregnant wife just days before she gave birth.

Gallego’s character, values, respect for others, and example for children are also clearly exhibited through telling Senator Ted Cruz “f*ck you” and calling him a “f*cking baby killer.” In another tweet, Gallego told Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), “f*ck your prayers,” in response to a post about the families of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims.

Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer. — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

Fuck your prayers. They haven’t worked for the last 20 mass shootings how about passing laws that will stop these killings. https://t.co/Wz432YCMPe — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 24, 2022

As for Gallego’s divorce from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, the divorce proceedings, which were made public after a nearly year-long legal battle, did not mention an affair. However, if there was an affair, it is likely that public officials like Ruben and Kate Gallego would not want that information to be found in divorce proceedings.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Obama was in Arizona last week stumping for Democrats. However, Obama’s lazy and incompetent DEI hires got the whole program wrong, spelling the city’s name wrong on official rally materials and posting incorrect information about the rally’s location online.

Kari Lake responded to the excerpt of Obama's speech on values and character, commenting:

Today, @BarackObama was on stage with @RubenGallego — he delivered a speech about “character” & “values” Clearly, Obama doesn’t know much about the man that was sitting next to him…