WATCH: Barack Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Arizona, Says The Candidate People Should Vote for is The Opposite of AZ Sen. Candidate Ruben Gallego

by

Barack Obama was in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, campaigning for Kamala Harris alongside Democratic Senate Nominee Ruben Gallego, who ironically embodies none of the values Obama says we should look for in a candidate.

During his speech, Obama lectured the crowd of sheep on the candidate they should want, saying, “This election, it’s not just about policies. It’s about character. It’s about values. It’s about who we are, how we treat eachother, the examples we want to set for our children and their children.”

“Ruben and I were talking to a remarkable group of men; somebody said, ‘Man, I’m just so tired of everybody being divided and mean and nasty,’ and I said, ‘Well, we don’t have to be that way.’ We can make arguments while still saying, ‘I love you, and I’ll still listen to you’… Don’t vote for somebody who does not respect you. Don’t vote for somebody who makes fun of people because they’re not like them. It’s about values. It’s about character.”

The video below shows Obama’s statements compared to the actions of Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego.

WATCH:

Gallego’s past scandals, which the leftwing mainstream media does little to no coverage on, include his involvement in opening a bank for illegal aliens that took money from its clients after falling through, as well as leaving his nine-month pregnant wife just days before she gave birth.

Gallego’s character, values, respect for others, and example for children are also clearly exhibited through telling Senator Ted Cruz “f*ck you” and calling him a “f*cking baby killer.” In another tweet, Gallego told Congressman Darrell Issa (R-CA), “f*ck your prayers,” in response to a post about the families of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims.

As for Gallego’s divorce from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, the divorce proceedings, which were made public after a nearly year-long legal battle, did not mention an affair. However, if there was an affair, it is likely that public officials like Ruben and Kate Gallego would not want that information to be found in divorce proceedings.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Obama was in Arizona last week stumping for Democrats. However, Obama’s lazy and incompetent DEI hires got the whole program wrong, spelling the city’s name wrong on official rally materials and posting incorrect information about the rally’s location online.

DEI TRAINWRECK? Obama Campaigns for Harris and Ruben Gallego in Tucson, Arizona but Can’t Figure Out What State He’s In, Spells Tucson Wrong on Rally Credentials

Kari Lake responded to the excerpt of Obama's speech on values and character, commenting:

Today, @BarackObama was on stage with @RubenGallego — he delivered a speech about “character” & “values”

Clearly, Obama doesn’t know much about the man that was sitting next to him…  

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.