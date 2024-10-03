WATCH: Activist Obliterates “No-Ball” Quack ‘Economist’ Paul Krugman in Explosive Speech on the Economy and Hurricane Helene During Event at a Local College in New York City

A congressional candidate and Bronx activist went viral for tearing quack ‘economist’ and New York Times writer Paul Krugman to shreds during a fiery speech at a local college in New York City.

Jose Vega, who is running against leftist Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) in New York’s 15th congressional district, attended a City University of New York (CUNY) event Tuesday evening. During the event, Krugman spoke to the audience about how the American people just don’t get how ‘wonderful’ the garbage Biden-Harris economy is because of the stock market and ‘improved’ job numbers (which are fake).

Vega, though, saw through Krugman’s gaslighting immediately and decided to give him a vicious reality check. He first pointed out how Krugman was ignoring the victims of Hurricane Helene and the residents living just a few miles away. Meanwhile, foreign countries like Israel and Ukraine are getting billions in aid.

The activist continued his onslaught, going right after Krugman’s elitism. Krugman and his fellow cronies, he argued, celebrate the stock market when people can’t afford to pay their rent, buildings are collapsing, and America may be at war with Iran in a matter of days.

Vega then destroyed Krugman’s academic credentials while colorfully slamming the Times and the “dead children the economy is powering.”

After flying too close to the truth, the congressional candidate was yanked from the room.

WATCH:

Yeah, that was me you twat! Enjoy the video in full you qwackademic! https://t.co/AfBK8rX58H pic.twitter.com/RaXLNyzWvH — Jose Vega — Vote Vega & Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 2, 2024