WATCH: Activist Obliterates “No-Ball” Quack ‘Economist’ Paul Krugman in Explosive Speech on the Economy and Hurricane Helene During Event at a Local College in New York City

A congressional candidate and Bronx activist went viral for tearing quack ‘economist’ and New York Times writer Paul Krugman to shreds during a fiery speech at a local college in New York City.
Jose Vega, who is running against leftist Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) in New York’s 15th congressional district, attended a City University of New York (CUNY) event Tuesday evening. During the event, Krugman spoke to the audience about how the American people just don’t get how ‘wonderful’ the garbage Biden-Harris economy is because of the stock market and ‘improved’ job numbers (which are fake).
Vega, though, saw through Krugman’s gaslighting immediately and decided to give him a vicious reality check. He first pointed out how Krugman was ignoring the victims of Hurricane Helene and the residents living just a few miles away. Meanwhile, foreign countries like Israel and Ukraine are getting billions in aid.
The activist continued his onslaught, going right after Krugman’s elitism. Krugman and his fellow cronies, he argued, celebrate the stock market when people can’t afford to pay their rent, buildings are collapsing, and America may be at war with Iran in a matter of days.
Vega then destroyed Krugman’s academic credentials while colorfully slamming the Times and the “dead children the economy is powering.”
After flying too close to the truth, the congressional candidate was yanked from the room.
WATCH:
Yeah, that was me you twat! Enjoy the video in full you qwackademic! https://t.co/AfBK8rX58H pic.twitter.com/RaXLNyzWvH
— Jose Vega — Vote Vega & Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 2, 2024
VEGA: Uh oh! “No-Ball” prize-winning economist here to tell us how great the economy is. I certainly wonder how great the residents of Asheville, North Carolina, must be feeling right now with no access to power or water or communication with the outside world.
I wonder how enthusiastic they are about the economy right now. I wonder how enthusiastic the residents of the South Bronx must be feeling about the economy. Hey, maybe North Carolina should name itself Israel so it can get $20 billion in aid or Ukraine so it can get $300 billion in aid.
Maybe the South Bronx should do the same thing. I’m sure the economy is great for smug liberals like yourself who make $5 million and are worth $5 million!
I’m sure the economy must be great for all you smug journalists, economists…All of you must be having a great time with the economy when most people can’t even pay for basic necessities…People who are getting evicted because they can’t pay their rent!
Because over in the South Bronx, just a few miles away from here, there are buildings that are collapsing, and I’m supposed to give a sh*t about the stock market!?
Hey, is anyone going to talk about the fact we could be in a war with Iran in a few days? Or do we need to focus on the S&P 500?
Is that what really matters, the S&P 500 when most people may not even be alive in a few days just because we are on the verge of nuclear war?
Hey, listen to me, Mr. Krugman, your degree is worthless! You might as well use it as paperweight! I hope you enjoy the dead children that the economy is powering!
Our economy is definitely powerful right now. All that stock market money goes to the military-industrial complex so that more innocent women and children are dead!
And f**k off with the New York Times and the liberal apologists for war and genocide!
You all f**king suck! People need to wake up right now.