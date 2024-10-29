War Room’s Steve Bannon is Back with Mike Davis to Discuss the Left’s Tireless Efforts to Keep President Trump from Another Term in Office (VIDEO)

The great champion of MAGA is back! Steve Bannon was released from Danbury Prison on Tuesday morning. He was back on the War Room the very same day.

War Room founder and host Steve Bannon was with Article III Project founder Mike Davis to discuss the left’s unrelenting effort to keep President Trump from taking office if he wins the election. Among the main topics was Democrat attorney Marc Elias, who has been hired to attack the election results.

“The caged roaring lion is back a week before the election, and I think that the left is gonna panic because they know you are gonna rally the troops,” Davis said.

Bannon told his viewers that the election challenges and potential issues that emerge will go well beyond November 5th.

“The election is a lot longer than next Tuesday,” Bannon warned.

“November 5th, we have to drive and converge all our forces on the 5th to maximize ballots and maximize votes, but man it does not end there. Talk to me, when they hire Marc Elias right, they are telling you they are going to the mattresses on this thing,” Bannon said.

“They do intend to try to reverse the judgement, the decision of the people, but they think that even if they don’t, they will hit Trump hard enough to delegitimatize his second term,” Bannon warned.

Davis said a Trump victory needs to be decisive, especially since the Democrats have hired attorney Marc Elias to challenge the election.

“I would say this. The Trump supporters need to continue to show up and vote as early as possible in massive numbers, and we need to win this thing decisively on November 5th by three or four points because if we don’t the Democrats lead by Marc Elias, who is a savage attorney, the best attorney out there on election integrity. They are going to try to do everything they can to prevent Trump from getting inaugurated on January 20th,” Davis warned.

“They are playing for keeps and thank God this time we are so much better prepared legally and politically for this lawfare fight than we were in 2020,” Davis said.

