War Room Host Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec Discuss Biden’s “Garbage” Comment on Trump Supporters – Posobiec Declares “November 5th is Nationwide Trash Day” (VIDEO)

War Room founder and MAGA champion Steve Bannon is back for his second day on the air since he got out of Danbury Prison on Tuesday.

He was joined by Jack Posobiec to discuss topics including Democrats falling short on early voting. They also addressed Crooked Joe Biden’s comments that Trump supporters are “garbage.”

Bannon showed concern that Trump supporters are too comfortable with polls and said that it is not enough.

“There are just too many folks out there that are buying into these polls and think that these polls magically just translate to votes in ballots and ballot boxes,” Bannon warned.

“Where do we stand, you know? We are all garbage. You know, 60 million Americans, 74 million, 75 million Americans that voted for Trump last time are garbage. Where do we stand in all of this?” Bannon asked.

Jack Posobiec declared November 5th “Nationwide trash day.”

“We are garbage piled up to the top of our heads but you know what we are gonna be dumping the garage on November 5th because November 5th is ‘Nationwide trash day.’ And this MAGA trash is gonna be taking out you, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and everyone else,” Posobiec humorously said.

Posobiec also provided information regarding when early voting ends and explained some of the disruptions and illegal tactics that have been reported.

“Now we are also seeing fake election officials, Democrats walking around with badges saying that they are election officials or portraying themselves as election officials when they are clearly not. It’s voter intimidation,” Posobiec said.

“At the end of the day all of the early votes are the shaping operation for what’s to come on 5 November,” Posobiec said.

Posobiec also said that the Democrats are falling short on early votes in Pennsylvania and the other swing states.

“They wanted 400,000 in Pennsylvania. They are under it. They didn’t make their votes. They are only at 385,000. The same deal with the rest of the other six swing states,” Posobiec continued.

Watch:

